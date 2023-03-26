Cheech Marin set to speak at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in April

BENTONVILLE -- Cheech Marin -- comedian, actor, musician and activist -- will speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in April.

His appearance comes at a time when the museum in Bentonville is showing the exhibit "Diego Rivera's America."

In addition to his career as a performer, Marin is a Chicano art collector and art exhibitor, according to his website. The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture and Industry of the Riverside Art Museum, or The Cheech, is an art museum and academic center in Riverside, Calif. The center focuses on the presentation and study of Chicano art from across the United States.

At his appearance in Arkansas, Marin will be joined by ARTnews senior editor Max Duron. They plan to talk about the importance of Chicano art; Marin's own collection of Chicano art; and connections between contemporary Chicano art, the work of artist Diego Rivera and the themes of the exhibition.

Tickets for the event -- which is in the Crystal Bridges museum's Great Hall from 6 -7 p.m. April 24 -- are $30 ($24 for Crystal Bridges museum members). People may reserve and purchase a spot at https://bit.ly/3Zh2VGo or by calling Guest Services at (479) 657-2335.

Crystal Bridges is at 600 Museum Way, Bentonville.