City of Alexander schedules public hearing on proposed Master Development Plan

The Alexander Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on its final version of the city's proposed new Comprehensive Master Development Plan.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive input from residents, business and property owners concerning the future growth of the city. If any comments during the public hearing warrant it, changes will be made to the Master Development Plan, according to Planning Commission Chairman Michael Huck in an announcement about the public hearing.

The plan will eventually go to the Planning Commission, at a future meeting, to vote on a recommendation that the City Council adopt the plan, he said.

The public hearing will be held during the Planning Commission's April meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 11 in the courtroom at the Alexander Municipal Complex (City Hall), 15605 Alexander Road, in Alexander.

Huck said the April 11 public hearing is one of several steps officials have taken to receive public input. In 2021, the city conducted a public survey, followed by two public meetings.

"This version of the Plan is the culmination of that public input," Huck said.

The plan will be used as a guide concerning residential and commercial growth in the City of Alexander, he said.

The current Master Development Plan was adopted in 1982.

A PDF version of the plan will be emailed to anyone who sends a request to alexanderpcchair@gmail.com.