Club news: Hiking club, men’s chorus, Christian women and more

SUV

The McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. March 28 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for socializing and an off-the-menu meal.

The SUV is a fraternal, patriotic organization of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard or those who served as government officials from 1861-65 during the Civil War.

Information: jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to a concert by Perfect Harmony, Bella Vista's women's barbershop chorus under the direction of Karen Frankenfeld. The program is at 1 p.m. April 4 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs Inc. and Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs Inc. Andante's objective is to promote interest, participation, understanding and appreciation of the value of music to all residents of the local community. Concerts are always free and open to the public.

Information: email bettylpierce@outlook.com or andantemusicclub.org.

Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. April 4 in the Lodge at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St in Bentonville. Social time will start at 5:30. Knowledgeable members will be on hand during social time to help with tech issues including logging hours, sending photos and keeping up with scheduled events. The meeting will focus on preparing for the annual plant sale.

The meeting is open to the public.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The chorus currently is in need of women who typically sing second alto, tenor in the bass clef or have a low speaking voice for our bass and baritone sections. No previous experience or tryouts are required. Visitors are invited to join rehearsals.

The Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus has dropped all restrictions regarding covid. Members voted to open our membership to all women. The chorus stresses that if you do not feel well, or have a fever please stay home. Masks are up to each individual but not required.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. March 27 in Sengel Hall in St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Kathi Eubank, a member of the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges, will be the guest speaker. She will review the judging process and will alleviate the fear of entering a quilt in a show, describe the criteria used to judge the quilts and the elements of a ribbon-winning quilt. A question-and-answer session will follow the program.

Information: email admin@calicocutups.com.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 6 p.m. March 27 at the Bentonville Public Library. Mark Olsen, the ambassador for the genealogy software Family Tree Maker, will present a program on "An Introduction to Family Tree Maker Update 24.1." He has been their ambassador since 2016 and has worked in the genealogy industry since 2007.

The society has worked for over 50 years to help researchers discover the stories of their ancestors and build their family trees. Everyone is welcome.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike March 27 on the Lake Wedington Trail to The Bluffs. This will be an out and back hike of approximately 6.6 miles total. Instead of hiking the Twin Mountain Trail, the group will be going the opposite direction on a bike trail. At mile 2.2, the group will be crossing the gravel road to hike up to a bluff line, explore that area and then head back.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 12 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Pat Rohling from Valley Center, Kan. Her message is titled "A Girl Named Peaches."

Just in time for spring, the special feature will be "Gardening Secrets" by Gwen Kerr.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are needed by noon April 7.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Men's Chorus

Bella Vista Men's Chorus has changed the night of its rehearsals to Tuesday hoping to appeal to more men interested in singing. Rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. All men are welcome to join, and no audition is required. The BVMC has been performing in Bella Vista for more than 40 years and the members hope the chorus will continue for many years to come.

Dave Leisure (right) won the Master Naturalist of the Year award for 2022 for the Northwest Chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists. Steve Sampers (left) presented the award. The awards ceremony, which recognized many members for their volunteer service and continued education, was held March 19 in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

