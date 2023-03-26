Community 1888 returns

CHI St. Vincent's Community 1888 fundraising event returned March 14 after a three-year pandemic-related hiatus.

Held at the Grand Hall at the Clinton Presidential Center, the evening featured passed morsels and libations. Guests could peruse an art space that contained old photographs, artifacts, handwritten ledgers and other behind-the-scenes items that are part of the ministry's long history.

St. Vincent Infirmary -- the first hospital in Central Arkansas -- opened in 1888. Community 1888 members support educational opportunities for nurses and increasing the number of nurses in Arkansas. This year's goal is to raise $250,000 to fund 60 scholarships.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal