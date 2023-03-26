Good Faith Carr sets fundraiser

Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church, 3703 Ryburn Road, will host a fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31 and a.m. to noon April 1. The rummage sale will include furniture, home decor, bedding, bakeware, dishes, craft items, clothes, and electronics, according to a news release. The church is located off Interstate 530 at U.S. 79.

First Trinity sets giveaway

The monthly distribution of the First Trinity CityServe Gift Ministry will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 29 at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release.

Progressive Women set fundraiser

The Progressive Women's Association will host a scholarship fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30, March 31, and April 1. The rummage sale will be held at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. All proceeds will go to the Progressive Women's Association Scholarship Fund, according to a news release.

PB Live to spotlight talent, jobs, youth programs

At 5 p.m. April 30, the city of Pine Bluff will host the second exhibition of Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Five. It will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend for an evening of performances by local talent, according to a news release.

Local employers and summer camp organizers will also have booths available. Individuals are welcome to visit booths to find local job opportunities for all ages and summer programs for children and teens. Employers and organizations who are interested in setting up a booth should contact the mayor's office at (870) 730-2004.

Pine Bluff Art League to meet

The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. April 2 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center.

Artist and writer Monica McGee, aka "MoKasso," will present a hands-on therapeutic art session for the league, according to a news release.

Members and the public may bring their own supplies or use one of the league's 20 paint sets. Required materials include: paint (black, white, blue, yellow, green, red), brushes, canvas, water cups, paper towel and tarp.

MoKasso has six years of experience in the arts, leading paint parties, fine and therapeutic art sessions, and entrepreneurship 101 workshops. Her work is in eight countries and four stores, including Esse Purse Museum in the SOMA district and Mosaic Templars gift shop at Little Rock. For more on Mokasso, visit themokassoexperience.com.

League members are encouraged to bring their original work to be voted on by their peers to be displayed at Simmons Bank at Pine Bluff, Relyance Bank at Pine Bluff, and Fairfield Community Credit Union at White Hall until the following meeting, when new work will be selected.

Yearly league membership dues are $45. Artists can make mail checks to the Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition.

Details: pbal.org, PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975, or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.