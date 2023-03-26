Engagements

Camille Elizabeth Rule, daughter of Kimber Rule and Lisa and Nick Rule, all of Little Rock, and Martin Drew DeHaven, son of Robin DeHaven of Little Rock and the late Jay DeHaven, have made plans to wed May 27 at Meadow on the Mountain in Atkins.

She is the granddaughter of Elizabeth Nhyus and Herbert Rule, both of Little Rock, and the late Glenda and Robert Bunch. She is the founder and co-owner of Arkansas Circus Arts.

He is the grandson of the late Mary and Samuel Meredith. He will soon receive his bachelor of business administration degree from Philander Smith College, and is a liaison for the Anchor program at Shorter College.