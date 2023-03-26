Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

REDFIELD TRUCK STOP-ZAIMA ENTERPRISES LLC, Highways 65 and 46, Redfield. Date of inspection March 14. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Observed food stored directly on floor in walk in cooler. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Observed wiping laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Walls and ceiling are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed floor unclean and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observed zero foot candles in establishment.

SUBWAY, 3705 Camden Road. Date of inspection March 10. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

FREEMAN'S ONE STOP, P.O. Box 43, Tucker. Date of inspection March 10. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. Sending electronic copy of guidelines. Inspector saw no thermometers in coolers. Keep them visible. Wiping cloth laying on counter. Rinse in use wiping cloths in a sanitizer solution between tasks. Observation: Preparation and storage rooms in disrepair. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: Preparation and storage rooms visibly soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

AR DEPT OF CORRECTION MAX UNIT, 2501 State Farm Road, Tucker. Date of inspection March 10. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. Sending an electronic copy of guidelines. Observation: Ceiling in disrepair around kettles vent hood because hood is not pulling steam out properly. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Kettle vent hoods not pulling steam out properly. Repair vent hood system system.

WHITE HALL COMMUNITY CENTER, 9801 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection March 13. Establishment did not have a procedure for responding to throwing up or diarrheal events. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Guidelines were given to the establishment during the inspection for responding to such events.