Fort Smith Police Department: One woman killed during convenience store robbery

FORT SMITH -- Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred during an apparent robbery Friday night, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Around 10:17 p.m. Friday, police responded to Doug's Eastside Convenience on Rogers Avenue and found one deceased female, the release said.

Police identified the victim as Chanell Moore, 28.

According to the department, the suspect shot and killed Moore during the course of the robbery.

While exiting the store, the suspect also shot at a customer pulling into the parking lot who then drove away to a safe location and notified police, the release said. The customer was not injured.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction and in an unknown vehicle, according to the release.

Police said the investigation is underway, and more information will be released when available.

The department is requesting anyone with information regarding the incident to call police.