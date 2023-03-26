FYI Calendar: Film Festival film nights start March 30 at the Bakery District

March 26 (Sunday)

"B" Movie Bingo -- With a screening of "The Giant Claw" (1957), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

March 27 (Monday)

Monday Night Trivia -- With Rham Cunningham, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

March 28 (Tuesday)

Yoga at The Mill -- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday, The Mill co-working space at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. $10. 434-8631.

Pickleball At The Bakery -- 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. 434-8631.

RAM Sketch -- With Laura Wattles, 7-8 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free for ages 10 and older. Register at fsram.org/ram-sketch.

March 29 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

March 30 (Thursday)

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Author Talk -- With E. Joe Brown, author of "A Cowboy's Destiny," 6 p.m., Bookish in the Bakery District, Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Movie Night at the Bakery -- "Jacks & Jills," a documentary following a male and female athlete on their journey to the Lumberjack World Championships, 6:30 p.m., Collection Room at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 donation suggested; food trucks & beverages available. fortsmithfilm.com, bakeryfs.com.

March 31 (Friday)

Toddler Tours -- For ages 2-5, by appointment, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 785-2787. fsram.org.

Gallery Tours -- For school groups and adults, by appointment, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. 785-2787. fsram.org.

Opening Reception -- For "Linda Nguyen Lopez: Hold Everything Dear," 5-7 p.m., UAFS Gallery of Art & Design in Fort Smith. Free. Exhibition on show through May 13. uafs.edu.

"The Phantom Tollbooth" -- Presented by the Young Actors Guild, 7 p.m. March 31; 2 & 7 p.m. April 1; 2 p.m. April 2, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10-$15. weareyag.com.

April 1 (Saturday)

Run With the Knights -- 5K benefiting fifth-grade campers, 7:30 a.m., King Elementary in Van Buren. $25. runsignup.com.

Seed Swap -- Free loofah and sunflowers, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Pet Food & Supply Drive -- For Fort Smith Animal Haven, all month, all Fort Smith Public Library locations. 783-0229.

Artist of the Month -- Katelyn Smith, all month, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month -- Diana Elkins, all month, Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

In Concert -- Shore & Cockram, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

