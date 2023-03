FYI Calendar: Fort Smith Symphony plays free outdoor concert April 1

March 26 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Keefer Dean Roach & Nick Clark, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Spring Forest Therapy Adventure -- 1-3 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $20-$30. bgozarks.org.

Spring Plant Exchange -- 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- Don House, author of "Letters to Dan," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Sanctuary City" -- A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Survival of the Unfit" -- A world premiere of a dramedy by Oren Safdie, 2 p.m. March 26; 8 p.m. March 30-31 and April 1, 2 p.m. April 2, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Astronomy Night -- Lecture at 7:30 p.m., viewing at 8:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

March 27 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Genealogical Society -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions -- For "The Shadow Box," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Performances May 5-13. arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering.

March 28 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "Furious Hours" by Casey Cep, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Author Talk -- With Cherisse Jones-Branch, author of "Better Living by Their Own Bootstraps," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

March 29 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bilingual Family Story Time -- 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

March 30 (Thursday)

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Sounds of Spring -- With Marc Paine, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. Thursdays & Fridays, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Evening of Spanish Music – With Pedro Rubio, clarinet, and Ana Benavides, piano, 7 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville. Free. fupc.org.

March 31 (Friday)

Friends of the Library Book Sale -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 31; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 1, Bentonville Public Library. Free admission. bentonvillelibrary.org.

BPL in the Community -- Beaver Tales & pop-up library, 10:30-11 a.m., Osage Park Pavilion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Trail Tour -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 1 (Saturday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- The Scott Davis Comedy Magic Show, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple -- Table Runner, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Pop-Up Museum -- "Animals" with the University of Arkansas Museum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Big Happy -- A Momentary Utopia with Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Creating Murals with Alan Rodriguez with Razo Studios, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert -- Shore & Cockram, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

April 2 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 3 (Monday)

April 4 (Tuesday)

APO Small Bites -- Vivaldi's "Four Seasons," 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Company, 901 S.W. 14th St. $40. arphil.org.

Outdoor Concert — With the Fort Smith Symphony playing music from "Top Gun," "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "Les Miserables" and more, 5 p.m. April 1, on the campus green in front of the bell tower at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Admission is free. Lawn chairs suggested.