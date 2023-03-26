



Happy birthday (Mar. 26): Welcome to your year of brilliant ideas. Some of them solve small problems, others put something in the world that wasn't there before, and still, others get everyone on track to success. More highlights: a happy homecoming with big news, a strange way of getting to a goal and the purchase of property.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You often ask yourself, "What's the purpose of what I'm doing now?" And though the question may not have a definite answer, it opens up more options than would spring from the automatic enactment of daily life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are enough in every way. You are loved enough; you are good enough; you are strong and smart enough. The surer you are of this, the less anxiety you will experience. Your energy lifts as you realize you're already there.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A rush of joy is noticeable, but joy, like water, doesn't always travel in rushes. Sometimes it trickles. Sometimes it merely glimmers. It will be lucky to sensitize yourself to the subtler ways joy shows up.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Children prioritize their individual wants over the collective good, as they should. Experiencing one's individuality is a developmental milestone. Today's developmental themes have to do with experiencing your interconnection to the whole of life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You support and challenge the people you love. It wouldn't be very loving to do just one or the other. It takes both modes to convey your belief in a person's potential and a simultaneous affinity for who they are now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While it would be wonderful to know that what you're doing is the best possible action and the one that will promote happiness for the greatest number of people, there's no way to be sure. Your guess is as good as anyone's around you, though, so throw yourself into it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It will be very lucky for you to deviate from the plan today. Note that you can only deviate from the plan if you have a plan to begin with. Your instincts are strongest when they have an agenda to bounce off of.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The most important commodity to exchange before you get working is respect. The second most important is good communication. Get those two right and jobs go smoothly, and are maybe even fun and interesting to the people doing them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The magic of being a passenger and the annoyance of it both come from the same circumstance — people being more or less trapped together in transit. As you look around at your fellow travelers, you recognize the potential of the moment. Break the ice.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Small kindnesses are creations that, like all creations, have their own lives outside of their creators. You'll never know what happens as a direct or indirect effect of today's generous-hearted gesture. It may take years to fully unfold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You experience life as exciting and don't need adrenaline-inducing extras to make it more so. The fewer distractions around you, the more fascinations can reveal themselves to your curious mind. You'll be awestruck by what you learn.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are helpers around, but you won't know about them until you put the word out. In the process of asking for what you need, you'll consider it thoroughly, which will lead to a discovery. Articulating a need could change it.

MARS VISITS MOM: Mars’ first full day in Cancer, the sign of mothers, highlights how we, as social beings, are hard-wired to want to live up to the expectations of our nearest and dearest, not to mention the expectations of society. However, never before in human history has there been an internet full of billions of comparisons raising those expectations ever higher. Accept your urge to compete, but don’t give into it today.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is the quintessential rock singer who embodies the ever-young, daring and fearless energy of fiery Aries. Venus in Taurus, the sign of the voice, makes sense for this superstar, and so does his enthusiastic Mars and stern Saturn in Leo, the entertainer. Tyler likely puts on a show 24/7, cameras rolling or not.



