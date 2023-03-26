Layton Hoyer of Granby, Mo., didn't get the name of the 80-year-old woman but would like to see her again "to put my arms around her, 'cause she just cried in my arms and told me how thankful she was when the ambulance got there" after he pulled her out of her sinking SUV caught in a flash flood.

Erin Dogan of the Oakland, Calif., zoo said a hooded vulture, two pied crows and three superb starlings escaped when a big tree fell atop the aviary in a storm, but the starlings have been recovered and none of the escapees are birds of prey that pose a threat.

Jeff Neil was honored by his hometown police department in Exeter, N.H., after he helped tackle a man trying to stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon, but he says he wasn't a hero, just "in the right place at the right time."

Judith Gobin, a marine biologist from Trinidad and Tobago, said "this must surely be a crowning point" as a new species of deep-sea worm that can live in extremely hot or cold environments on the ocean floor has been named the Judiworm, though officially it's Lamellibrachia judigobini.

Lee Pok-kit, a police inspector in Hong Kong, cited a "careless lane change" by a taxi on Tseung Kwan O Road in Lam Tin for the collision of four passenger buses and a truck that injured 87 people.

Karen Benfield of the New York City chapter of the National Audubon Society said "we were surprised and disappointed" that the group decided not to change its name over concern about John James Audubon's racist legacy, but her board voted otherwise and will rebrand.

Lina Mendoni, Greece's culture minister, welcomed the return of three Acropolis sculpture fragments -- a horse and two male heads -- from the Vatican, furthering a campaign to press the British Museum to hand back the fifth-century Elgin Marbles.

Jessica Woelfel, a lawyer for Ormat Technologies, argued that the Dixie Valley toad "is not currently in danger of extinction" as the company sues the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for blocking a geothermal power plant in Nevada.

Hope Carrasquilla, principal of Tallahassee Classical charter school in Florida, was forced to resign after a parent complained that sixth graders were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art that included Michelangelo's sculpture of David.