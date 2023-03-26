Keepin’ it green





Paradegoers, many dressed in a variety of green St. Patrick's Day garb, started lining the streets early on March 17 at the First Ever 20th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade to watch pre-parade festivities. They included dancing by the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and the World's Tallest Leprechauns.

After the official measuring of Bridge Street in Hot Springs, the world's shortest street in continual use, the parade began with the arrival of actor Christopher McDonald. This year's parade marshal was country singer and Poyen native Justin Moore. Crowds watched as a variety of floats, groups and bands crossed the 98-foot street including the parade king and queen retired Circuit Judge John Homer Wright and Minnie Lenox.

The St. Patrick's Day festivities on Bridge Street ended with a free concert by the Molly Ringwalds.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









Gallery: World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade







