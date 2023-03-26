LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Airport Commission officer dialogue | Boyle Park bike trails | LR chamber hires Teuana Smith

Officer selection on panel mulled

The chair of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission sought to revisit the selection of officers on the panel after a new member was appointed recently, records show.

In an email to other commissioners on the morning of March 16 -- two days after the Little Rock Board of Directors confirmed Dr. Harold Betton to the Airport Commission -- Chair Jill Floyd wrote, "With the appointment of our 7th commissioner, I feel it only right that we revisit officer selection. Therefore, I am [providing] my intent to resign as chair. So that we do not have a vacancy, this resignation will become effective after a new chair has been elected."

She added that in the event a new chair was not elected, "this resignation is automatically rescinded."

During the Airport Commission meeting the same morning, commissioner John Rutledge Jr. said he had been advised of an officer's intent to resign, but did not name the person. Commissioners then entered executive session.

When they returned, Floyd said no action had been taken.

In addition to Floyd, officers currently serving for the 2023 calendar year are Stacy Hurst (vice chair/treasurer) and Bill Walker (secretary). They were selected at a February meeting.

Betton replaced former commissioner Mark Camp, whose term expired at the end of last year.

89 ballistic vests for police get OK

The Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday approved the purchase of 89 ballistic vests for the Police Department at a cost of nearly $162,000, plus taxes and fees.

The vendor is Teeco Safety.

Board meeting materials said police ballistic vests purchased in bulk in 2016 have reached their safety expiration and need to be replaced.

A federal grant program will underwrite $36,366 of the cost. The remainder will be funded by federal asset forfeiture money, meeting materials said.

Chamber names diversity director

The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired Teuana Smith as director of diversity initiatives and programming, according to a news release the chamber issued Monday.

Smith previously worked for the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Little Rock Regional Chamber as an advocate and problem-solving resource for minority businesses," she said in a statement included with the release. "It will be a great honor to serve the community with my background and passion for creating a more inclusive and diverse business community and culture."

Smith is a graduate of Little Rock's J.A. Fair High School and Henderson State University. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in mass communications and public relations from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, according to the chamber.

Mountain bike trail pact OK'd

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to authorize a contract for up to $287,375 with Affordable Trail Solutions LLC to develop mountain bike trails in Boyle Park.

A resolution approved by the city board said Little Rock will be responsible for 20% of the total project cost, with additional funding provided by the Arkansas Department of Transportation's recreational trails program.

Mountain bike improvements to Boyle Park were identified as a "key development" in a 2018 "Parks Soft Surface Trail Plan," according to meeting materials.