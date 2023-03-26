LIVE! Music: STOMP, then jazz take stage at ArcBest PAC

STOMP happens at 7 p.m. April 4; UAFS Music and Theatre presents a Jazz Band Concert at 7 p.m. April 11; Jazz Catz play at 7 p.m. April 13; and UAFS Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 18 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

ELSEWHERE

Paden Bagett performs at 6 p.m. March 28; Robert Rauch performs at 6 p.m. March 29; Jocko plays at 7 p.m. March 30; and Remnants at 7 p.m. March 31 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

Matt Maher plays at 7 p.m March 29; Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1; Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. April 13; Casey Donahew Band plays at 6:30 p.m. April 15; C-Kan, MC Davo and Dharius perform at 8 p.m. April 18; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman perform at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 8 p.m. April 22; and Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29; Kidd G performs at 8 p.m. May 4; Logan Mize performs at 8 p.m. May 5; Tech N9ne performs at 6:30 p.m. May 6; Josh Wolf performs at 7 p.m. May 12; Flatland Cavalry plays at 8 p.m. June 8 and Bored Teachers Comedy happens at 7 p.m. June 22 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31; Josh Ward, Sundance Head and Joe Stam Band play at 7:30 p.m. April 1; Creed Fisher plays at 7 p.m. April 6; Josh Meloy plays at 8 p.m. April 8; Chad Prather & the Ragamuffins perform at 7 p.m. April 14; Giovannie & the Hired Guns perform at 7 p.m. April 20; Kid Kentucky (Kid Rock Tribute) happens at 8:30 p.m. April 21; Scotty Austin (Saving Abel) plays at 8 p.m. April 22; Cameron Sacky Band performs at 8 p.m April 28; Treaty Oak Revival plays at 7 p.m. May 4; American Aquarium with Emily Nenni starts at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m May 19; Paul Cauthen and Myron Elkins are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. June 10; Uncle Lucious with Nolan Taylor happens at 8 p.m. June 24 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Troy Marlin Edwards plays at 8 p.m. March 31; a free April Fools show with The Big Sad, RANT and The Cosmic Bean starts at 7 p.m. April 1; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

New Dynasty performs at 9 p.m. April 8; Muddy Boots Line Dancing happens at 6:30 p.m. April 13; Tony Nova performs at 5 p.m. and Stonehorse plays at 9 p.m. April 14; The Brandon Butler Band plays at 11:30 a.m., Lyle Parman plays at 5 p.m. and then Sara Evans performs a free concert at 9 p.m. April 15 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m. March 31 at Cherokee Casino Sallisaw, 1621 W. Ruth Ave., Sallisaw, Okla.

