Police beat: Man in stolen car charged; gun found

Man in stolen car charged; gun found

Little Rock police on Friday afternoon arrested a man who they say had a stolen vehicle and a gun that he is not legally allowed to own.

John Harris, 42, of Little Rock was arrested about 1:15 p.m. on charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft of property, according to an arrest report.

The location of the arrest had been redacted from the report.

According to the report, the arrest came after officers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one that had been stolen and made contact with Harris, the driver.

While talking to police, Harris dropped a pill bottle that belonged to the owner of the stolen vehicle, the report says. It says Harris also told officers there was a revolver under the driver's seat and that he is a convicted felon, meaning he cannot legally own a gun.

Harris was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night in lieu of a $10,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.