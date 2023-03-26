Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office from March 14-20.
March 14
Jason Allen Shepard, 48, and Whitney Ann Bailey, 48, both of Still-water, Okla.
William Thomas Mitchell, 51, and Jenna Nicole Elliott, 29, both of Fort Smith
Herman Carlon Mitchell, 44, and April Rashel Wells, 40, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Douglas Richard Augustine, 38, and Leeah Marie Johnston, 35, both of Fort Smith
Hunter Riley Christenberry, 21, and Hannah Riley Gray, 22, both of Fort Smith
Steven Earl Murphy, 35, Lavaca, and Summer Nicole Sanchez, 24, Muldrow, Okla.
March 15
Mark Tyler Parsons, 30, and Nikole Dawn Schumacher, 31, both of Fort Smith
March 16
Connor Michael Francis, 22, and Julie Ann Dunn, 36, both of Greenwood
Jason Mathew Wood, 35, and Ash-lea Rae Shelley, 30, both of Wilburton, Okla,
Dakota Wayne Hall, 27, and Kala Dawn Cruz, 29, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Robert M. Moore, 46, and Sharon G. Testa, 46, both of Lavaca
March 17
Lyndel Keith Lile III, 23, and Morgan Danielle Taylor, 21, both of Lavaca
Joshua David Baker, 36, Fort Smith, and Hanna Lea Christopher, 28, Conway
Gavin Lee Humphrey, 27, and Shaylee Raelyn Cripps, 22, both of Heavener, Okla.
Richard John McCool, 31, and Tatum Christeen Booth, 26, both of Greenwood
Grant Charles Isom, 24, and Caitlin Renee Millsap, 24, both of Fort Smith
Eric Justin Braughler, 30, and Caitlyn Alyssa Taylor, 26, both of Spiro, Okla.
Patrick Paul Bollinger, 40, and Kristin Amber Calvillo, 41, both of Fort Smith
Charles Glenn Obier, 57, and Lecia Kai Lambert, 60, both of Yukon, Okla.
Judson Keith Weaver, 21, Greenwood, and Chloe May Thomas, 22, Fort Smith
Cody Michael Kirby, 31, and Tulsa Tabrayana House, 27, both of Fort Smith
Robert Allen Cummings, 50, and Shantel Elaine Cleaver, 35, both of Charleston
March 20
Eddie A. Majarrez, 40, Fort Smith, and Laura Verenice Rodriguez Barroso, 26, Lowell
Wilmer Vicente Tandazo, 36, and Hannah Gabreile Herron, 32, both of Fort Smith
Nathan Bradley Hile, 48, and Sherry Woodard, 46, both of Greenwood
Jason Wayne Sesher, 47, and Danna Lea Murphy, 47, both of Fort Smith
Randy Frank Arispe, 66, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Mary Louise Bryant, 56, Barling
Skylar Wayne Oren, 26, and Nina Lashay Cate, 24, both of Sallisaw, Okla.