Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office from March 14-20.

March 14

Jason Allen Shepard, 48, and Whitney Ann Bailey, 48, both of Still-water, Okla.

William Thomas Mitchell, 51, and Jenna Nicole Elliott, 29, both of Fort Smith

Herman Carlon Mitchell, 44, and April Rashel Wells, 40, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Douglas Richard Augustine, 38, and Leeah Marie Johnston, 35, both of Fort Smith

Hunter Riley Christenberry, 21, and Hannah Riley Gray, 22, both of Fort Smith

Steven Earl Murphy, 35, Lavaca, and Summer Nicole Sanchez, 24, Muldrow, Okla.

March 15

Mark Tyler Parsons, 30, and Nikole Dawn Schumacher, 31, both of Fort Smith

March 16

Connor Michael Francis, 22, and Julie Ann Dunn, 36, both of Greenwood

Jason Mathew Wood, 35, and Ash-lea Rae Shelley, 30, both of Wilburton, Okla,

Dakota Wayne Hall, 27, and Kala Dawn Cruz, 29, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Robert M. Moore, 46, and Sharon G. Testa, 46, both of Lavaca

March 17

Lyndel Keith Lile III, 23, and Morgan Danielle Taylor, 21, both of Lavaca

Joshua David Baker, 36, Fort Smith, and Hanna Lea Christopher, 28, Conway

Gavin Lee Humphrey, 27, and Shaylee Raelyn Cripps, 22, both of Heavener, Okla.

Richard John McCool, 31, and Tatum Christeen Booth, 26, both of Greenwood

Grant Charles Isom, 24, and Caitlin Renee Millsap, 24, both of Fort Smith

Eric Justin Braughler, 30, and Caitlyn Alyssa Taylor, 26, both of Spiro, Okla.

Patrick Paul Bollinger, 40, and Kristin Amber Calvillo, 41, both of Fort Smith

Charles Glenn Obier, 57, and Lecia Kai Lambert, 60, both of Yukon, Okla.

Judson Keith Weaver, 21, Greenwood, and Chloe May Thomas, 22, Fort Smith

Cody Michael Kirby, 31, and Tulsa Tabrayana House, 27, both of Fort Smith

Robert Allen Cummings, 50, and Shantel Elaine Cleaver, 35, both of Charleston

March 20

Eddie A. Majarrez, 40, Fort Smith, and Laura Verenice Rodriguez Barroso, 26, Lowell

Wilmer Vicente Tandazo, 36, and Hannah Gabreile Herron, 32, both of Fort Smith

Nathan Bradley Hile, 48, and Sherry Woodard, 46, both of Greenwood

Jason Wayne Sesher, 47, and Danna Lea Murphy, 47, both of Fort Smith

Randy Frank Arispe, 66, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Mary Louise Bryant, 56, Barling

Skylar Wayne Oren, 26, and Nina Lashay Cate, 24, both of Sallisaw, Okla.