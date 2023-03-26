Moment not too big for young Warrior

There was a moment during Little Rock Christian's victory over Dardanelle in the semifinals of the Class 4A state basketball tournament where a Warriors' supporter reminded an event worker just how young J.J. Andrews was seconds after he'd completed an up-and-under spin move for a basket in the second half.

"He's just 14-years-old," the fan said. "He's just getting started, though."

Nothing about Andrews' game screamed 14 this past season for Little Rock Christian, and that's not necessarily a good thing for future Warriors' opponents, especially after what he did in his debut with the Warriors.

The 6-5 freshman showed no fear from Game 1 and only got more comfortable and confident as the year went on for a team that embraced competition from the outset and used that mentality to rise to the top of its class by season's end.

"I thought we had a really good season," said Andrews, who's the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Underclassman of the Year. "It was really exciting and amazing to see us form into the team that we were in the championship. From last summer to winter to now, just seeing us grow as teammates and brothers, and then with the coaches, we just created those relationships and bonds that carried us throughout the year."

There were also times that Andrews himself put his team on his back, which can be a rare occurrence for a player as young as he is. He averaged 16.6 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and nearly two steals for the Warriors, who finished 27-8 and captured their second state title when they beat Blytheville 74-54 on March 9.

But Andrews played much wiser than his years, and that was clearly apparent in his very first regular-season high school game when he had 23 points and five rebounds in a 73-66 loss to Class 6A semifinalist Bentonville West. He continued to pile up strong outings against stiff competition, including a 29-point, 8-rebound showing during a 70-49 win over Cabot -- another 6A semifinalist.

"Just consistency," said Little Rock Christian Coach Kyle Pennington of Andrews. "Obviously, he led our team in scoring, but you're talking about a kid that just recently turned 15. He brought it every day, came to work every day, and he does everything like a pro. He's got great parents at home that help guide him, too.

"He just continued to grow, and as a ninth grader, it's hard sometimes to come in on a high school team."

Little Rock Christian was one of the preseason picks to win a state title after moving down Class 5A to Class 4A, but its talented roster suggested it'd be able to play with any team no matter the classification. They went 4-2 in their first six games – all against bigger schools. They then won their first three league games before playing six straight contests against out-of-state powers in succession.

All of those battles seemingly prepped Andrews and Little Rock Christian for the historic run they'd eventually make.

"There were some bumps in the roads," Andrews said. "We were a little shaken in some games, took some losses, but we learned from them. We took all of that and built upon it all."

Those foundations climaxed in the title game against Blytheville, which had beaten Little Rock Christian two weeks prior in the regional final. But the Warriors left no doubt in running away to a 20-point blowout.

"My mindset was really to do whatever it took to help my team win," explained Andrews, who had nine points but spent most of the game playing tough defense against the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Player of the Year Rashaud Marshall. "I didn't have the best game offensively, but I knew if I stepped up defensively and slowed down Rashaud, it'd be a great opportunity for others to create."

There's a good chance that that title-game appearance won't be Andrews' last either. With four starters back next season, the Warriors will again be a trendy pick to win a championship.

"We've all got to get back to work if we want to defend the title," he said. "But I'm confident everyone will put the work in to do just that."