Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage. The actor-producer and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup Friday on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," their post said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together." Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy. Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children.

Rupert Murdoch, four times married and divorced at 92, isn't letting age or his marital experience stand in the way of a fresh start. The billionaire media baron last week announced he is engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, 66, a former model, singer-songwriter, radio talk-show host and police chaplain in San Francisco. Murdoch is fresh off his divorce from Jerry Hall, the model and actress he married in 2016. He divorced Hall, the mother of four of Mick Jagger's children, last year. Murdoch broke the news of his engagement in the New York Post, the tabloid that helped launch his foray into the American and global media market when the Australian immigrant bought it in 1976. Murdoch-led companies have since founded or acquired the Fox broadcast network, Fox News Channel, the Wall Street Journal and HarperCollins, among dozens of properties. "I was very nervous," Murdoch told Post gossip columnist Cindy Adams of his budding relationship with Smith. "I dreaded falling in love -- but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy." Smith, twice married, is the widow of Chester Smith, a former country singer and broadcaster who was instrumental in the founding of Univision, the Spanish-language TV network. She told Adams, "I'm a widow 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert's language. We share the same beliefs." Murdoch's previous marriages have produced six children, including four adult children -- Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James -- who have had roles in running his companies. He has two daughters, Grace and Chloe, from his marriage to his third wife, Wendi Deng, whom he divorced in 2013 after 14 years of marriage. Murdoch's Fox Corp. is currently facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, a Denver company that alleges the network's hosts and guests repeatedly defamed it by falsely tying it to efforts to cheat President Donald Trump out of an election victory in 2020. Adams reported that Murdoch sealed his engagement to Smith with a diamond solitaire ring that he presented on St. Patrick's Day. "We're both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together," he said.