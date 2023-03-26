North Little Rock Police: Suspect in custody after standoff

A previously barricaded suspect has been taken into custody, North Little Rock police said on Twitter just after 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

The streets around the 700 block of W. 16th St. are now open, the tweet said.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

7:27 a.m.: North Little Rock police in standoff with barricaded person

A suspect barricaded themself inside a residence on the 700 block of W. 16th St. after a victim was found there with injuries sustained in a disturbance, North Little Rock police said in a news release.

Officers first responded to the disturbance with a weapon around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, the release said.

The roads surrounding the area of W. 16th Street are closed, and police have asked that drivers avoid the area until the incident is resolved.

The police department's Special Operations Unit has been activated and responded to the scene.