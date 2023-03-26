Organizers for Market at Greenwood Fairgrounds excited for more vendors, potential visitors

GREENWOOD -- Organizers of a monthly farmers market in south Sebastian County are optimistic about how many visitors and vendors they'll be able to draw in this year.

Randy Mitchell, president of the Sebastian County Fair Association, said the nonprofit organization will kick off its Market at Greenwood Fairgrounds on May 6. The market -- an event through which farmers, artisans and flea market vendors can sell their wares to residents -- will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month from May through September at the Sebastian County Fairgrounds.

The association will also have a weekly farmers market from 3-7 p.m. every Thursday from May through September starting May 11.

Mitchell said Wednesday the association had already seen more than 30 vendors sign up to participate in the May 6 market, more than twice the approximately 14 or 15 it had for its first market last year.

"I expect we could be up to 50 by the time this thing gets to May 6," Mitchell said.

The May 6 market will also be the fair association's first since merging with the Greenwood Arkansas Farmers Market, which used to be held at Greenwood's city square through last year, according to Mitchell. The merger was announced Feb. 23 via the Greenwood Arkansas Farmers Market Facebook page, which the association now controls.

Mitchell said he expects the market will continue growing in terms of visitors and vendors in a way similar to what Chaffee Crossing's Farmers & Artisans Market has experienced since it began May 2021. Admission is free of charge.

"Our emphasis is really supporting those local artisans and farmers and giving them an opportunity to affordably be able to bring their products to market," Mitchell said. "My expectations are that, by the end of the year, we could see upwards of 100 vendors."

Sandy Burch, market director of the Market at Greenwood Fairgrounds and a member of the association's executive board, likewise said she's excited because the market will be larger, which will in turn draw more visitors. The market faced difficulties last year due to a shortage of produce, something Burch attributed to flash flooding that hit Greenwood in June followed by many days of triple-degree temperatures.

"I'm excited this year that the farmers will be back," Burch said. "We're hoping they don't get flooded/droughted out again."

Mitchell said the monthly and weekly markets are community events assisting the fair association in carrying out its mission to provide educational opportunities pertaining to agriculture and the arts. They also help provide income for the participants.

The association charges vendors a $10 fee to set up shop at the monthly markets while farmers can do so for free, according to Mitchell.

"We're just trying to take that little bit of money to be able to offer some more educational opportunities throughout the year, whether it be raising backyard chickens or container gardens, things such as that," Mitchell said.

Bob Purvis, executive director for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, said the fair association hopes incorporating artisans and other vendors into the monthly market will attract a larger variety of people to support the whole operation.

"We're tickled to death to see it," Purvis said. "We think it's going to be a fun event to have and we think it'll also bring a few people in from out of town. Anybody comes in from out of town, that's going to benefit the other merchants as well."

Mitchell said while the fair association hasn't yet determined what additional entertainment will be available for visitors at this year's monthly markets, last year's events all featured live music. The association will have a variety of plants available for residents to purchase at the May 6 market to enable them to grow their own produce.

In addition to her role in organizing the monthly markets, Burch said she plans to participate in them as a vendor. Residents can expect to see Burch selling handmade quilts and home decor -- such as embroidered tea towels -- through Sandy Bee, a business she established about three years ago after her retirement as a school administrator.

Burch said she began her involvement with the Greenwood market last May. As a vendor, the market allows Burch to do what she loves and get money back to continue doing it.

"Almost everything I make, I turn around and put back into product," Burch said. "It makes my heart happy when somebody buys one of my quilts."

Mitchell said the weekly farmers markets will allow farmers to bring their produce beforehand and allow someone involved in the events to sell that produce on their behalf if they're unable to attend.

Sandy Burch, director of the Market at Greenwood Fairgrounds, works Friday in her quilting workshop in Greenwood. The market will be held for farmers, artisans and flea market vendors on the first Saturday of every month from May through September at the Sebastian County Fairgrounds in Greenwood. Burch is also a member of the executive board of the Sebastian County Fair Association, the nonprofit organization putting on the monthly market, and sells handmade quilts and home decor through her business, Sandy Bee. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

