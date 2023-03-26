Other Days

100 years ago

March 26, 1923

TEXARKANA -- A man said to be impersonating Harry Carey, movie actor, appeared in Texarkana Friday and is reported to have succeed in persuading a local merchant to cash a $20 check for him. As a means of convincing the merchant of his financial integrity, he exhibited a life insurance policy for $35,000, issued to Harry Carey at Little Rock a few days ago, and a receipt for the first premium of $500. Yesterday afternoon an agent of the American Surety Company was here looking for the man, who, it is said, has left a trail of worthless checks behind him at several cities, recently visited.

50 years ago

March 26, 1973

An interesting development in public discussion of 55-square-mile annexation to the city of Little Rock has been the opposition voiced by some residents of College Station and Sweet Home, two communities situated to the southeast. In 1961 and 1966, the principal opposition to annexation proposals emanated from heavy suburban growth areas to the southwest ... but failure of a recent incorporation effort afforded evidence that majority sentiment in the area now favors annexation instead.

25 years ago

March 26, 1998

The words "American crafts" may dust off memories of old country quilts, Hobby Lobby cross-stitch kits, or a handmade backyard birdhouse. Unlikely to come to mind are stunning ceramic teapots, intricate hand-blown glass and dazzling beaded baskets. But those are exactly the types of objects the Friends of Contemporary Crafts embrace and promote. The organization, a loosely formed booster group for Little Rock's Decorative Arts Museum, intends to enlighten Arkansans on the rich crafts culture thriving in the state and around the country. Among other activities, they invite four artists a year for special conversations. During the free, informal lectures, which are open to the public, craftsmen often discuss their influences and their backgrounds and show slides of their work. The Decorative Arts Museum is highlighting a number of in-state artists and their wares at the 24th Regional Craft Biennial, in which Arkansans created 20 of the 49 objects on display. The show continues through Sunday.

10 years ago

March 26, 2013

ROGERS -- The Lane Hotel, once known as the "Palace of the Ozarks," has been vacant for years, but some residents think the building could become a hotel again. The hotel is at Second and Poplar streets. The building, which last housed a retirement facility, is owned by a New Jersey company and managed by BFG Management Co. The building has been on the market since 2005. The asking price is $1.99 million, said Craig Hull, the local real estate agent representing the owners. During a recent meeting on the city's Vision 2025 plan, city and community leaders agreed a boutique hotel would benefit the downtown district. A boutique hotel is a recent innovation, said Godwin-Charles Ogbeide, a hospitality expert at the University of Arkansas.