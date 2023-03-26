Oxford American editor to take leave

The editor of The Oxford American will take a leave of absence through August to prepare for the publication of a book to be published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Danielle A. Jackson, who joined the magazine in 2020 as managing editor and became editor in 2021, wrote "Honey's Grill: Sex, Freedom, and Women of the Blues."

The soon-to-be-published book explores the history of blues music and how the genre inspired a new era of sexuality and freedom for Black women, according to a news release from the magazine. The book will also focus on the often-overlooked legacies of women in blues music. Part of the title, Honey's Grill, stems from the stories of three generations of Jackson's family and centers on a Memphis juke joint owned by her grandmother.

Allie Mariano, who joined the magazine as an assistant editor in June 2022, will serve as managing editor in Jackson's absence.

Anna Venarchik will work at The Oxford American team as assistant editor during Jackson's leave.