Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Feb. 27-March 3.

Landmark Apartments, LLC to Landmark Apartments Phase 1 Property Investors, LLC; Birmingham Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Bloome Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Cobalt Landmark Phase 1, LLC; CVH Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Dewitt Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Emde-beck Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Feldman Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Francis 1 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Francis 2 Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Glenn Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Hinds Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Karon Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Lee Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Martin Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Morse Landmark Phase 1, LLC; Williams Landmark Phase 1, LLC; 16000 Rushmore Ave, Little Rock. Pt NW 7-1N-13W, $40,250,000.

Lindsey Warehouse, LLC; Once, LLC; Burlingame Investments Holdings, LLC; Blue Sky Enterprises, LLC to Canyon Headlight, LLC; Murdo Properties, LLC; Sealy Lindsey Road, LLC; Pt SE 17-1N-11W, $8,100,000.

Village At BC, LLC to Colby Little Rock, LLC, L11, Colonel Glenn Tech Center- The Village At Brodie Creek, $3,251,476.

F. Kramer Darragh, III; Ida Vaughan Darragh; Kramer And Ida Darragh Revocable Trust to WG Arkansas, LLC; Ls23-24 B11, Country Club Heights, $1,675,000.

Tommy J. Lasiter Family Limited Partnership to Doyle W. Rogers, Jr.; Barbara Josephine Rogers Hoover; Irrevocacble Trust Of Doyle W. Rogers, Sr. And Josephine Raye Rogers, Pt NW NW 6-2N-11W; Ls2-4, Sherwood Plaza Replat; Ls6-8, Woodruff Creek Commercial, $1,141,553.

Professional Property Company, LLC; Profit Sharing Plan to Bale Family Limited Liability Limited Partnership II, Pt N/2 SW NW 22-1N-13W, $1,106,860.

James L. McCarley; Lynn H. McCarley to Kelsey Hatcher Dacus, 5508 Tulley Cove, Little Rock. L3, Terra Bella, $1,025,000.

James H. Price, Inc. to Chandra Mouli Nukala, 215 Haywood Drive, Little Rock. L122 B136, Chenal Valley, $907,125.

Patrick Joseph Flaherty, III; Kristine Donofrio Flaherty to James D. Evans; Susan T. Evans; James And Susan Evans Revocable Trust, L33 B136, Chenal Valley, $880,000.

Stephen R. Lincoln; B. Deen Lincoln; Mark H. Lincoln; The Marilyn Lincoln Bypass Trust to Ben Thomas Barr, II, 541 Sherwood Road, Little Rock. Ls189-191, Prospect Terrace No. 3, $810,000.

Kathy Toll Watson; Toll Corp to Professional Property Company, LLC; Profit Sharing Plan; Pt N/2 SW NW 22-1N-13W, $785,000.

Kale Ludwig; Megan Ludwig; Megan Nicole Smith to Lima Foxtrot, LLC, L29R, Forest Heights Place Replat, $775,500.

Heather B. Bartels; Tyler A. Bartels to Dishawn M. Bell; Deadria Bell, 14102 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock. L10 B18, Woodlands Edge, $665,000.

Hugh F. Burnett, III; Thomas Wilson Burnett; The Burnett Family Trust to Laura Elizabeth Connor; Laura Elizabeth Conner Revocable Trust, L44, Hickory Hills, $665,000.

Jack Ferguson, LLC to Samuel P. Royer; Maria Terranova Royer, 34405 Lakeview West Drive, Roland. Lot B, Lakeview West, $650,000.

John Everett Harris; Everett Harris Family Trust to Timothy D. Hicks; Alison B. Hicks, L29 B9, Country Club Heights, $615,000.

Tri-B Realty, Inc. to Twin Oaks Proeprty Management, LLC, 24318 Ark. 365 North, North Little Rock. Pt SW SW 17-3N-13W, $600,000.

James Clayton Billingsley; John Anthony Billingsley to Tri-B Realty, Inc., L2, J. Griffin, $590,100.

Harris Holding Group, LLC; Harris Building Group, LLC to Rodney W. West; Ashley E. West, 111 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L93 B1, Fletcher Valley, $518,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Roger Elliot; Judith L. Elliot, 14517 Stonebrook Lane, Maumelle. L28, Stonebrook Phase I, $515,000.

Thomas William DeLuca; Sherrie Jean DeLuca; Tom And Sherrie DeLuca Joint Revocable Trust to Kwasi Boateng; Beatrice Boateng, 5008 Katillus Court, Little Rock. L5A, Allen's Replat, $515,000.

Sheon, LLC to Movert Four, LLC, Unit 1609, River Market Tower HPR, $494,118.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Tyler Mauch Legal Description Omitted, $490,500.

Eugene Weilbach; Danielle Weilbach to Michael McKenna; Cynthia McKenna, L2 B18, Stonehill Phase VII. $455,000.

James D. Evans; Susan T. Evans; The James And Susan Evans Revocable Trust to Lee Muldrow; Linda Muldrow, 16 Old Delmonte Drive, Little Rock. L32, Carmel Valley Phase II, $420,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Jennifer Knobelsdorf; Justin Blake Luningham, 319 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L24, Kanis Ridge Estates, $399,900.

PWS Real Estate, LLC to Mathew Portell; Sysan Portell, 526 Wildcreek Cir., Little Rock. L66 B3, Wildwood Place, $398,000.

Albert R. Turner, Jr.; Barbi Y. Turner to Richard D. Jones; Sandra R. Jones, L21 B22, Lakewood, $395,000.

Melissa Faye Wood; Rian Heck to Jacob F. Hines; Molly Hines, 20 Woodberry Road, Little Rock. L99, Longlea, $387,000.

Anita Young to Ryan Foret; Kimber Lee Foret, 100 Colonial Court, Little Rock. L23 B1, Colonial Court, $375,000.

Sandra Kay Strobel; Jessica Ann York to Courtney E. Ross; Braden Thomas Brown, 6524 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village. L209, Cammack Woods, $372,500.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Judson Porter Deere, 214 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L8, Kanis Ridge Estates, $368,900.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Michele G. Kitchell; Jase A. Kitchell, 16100 Burleigh Court, Little Rock. L113, Lochridge Estates Phase 2, $350,000.

Bank OZK to Venetian Professional Offices, LLC, 3300 Brown St., Little Rock. Pt SW NE 17-1N-12W, $350,000.

Allen W. Jenkins; Karene C. Jenkins to Mark W. Jenkins, Sr.; Tiffany N. Jenkins, L9, Austin Lakes Pointe, $350,000.

JDP HoldCo, LLC to Jonathan Johnson, 1111 Brice Road, A-D, Sherwood. L68, Oakhaven, $350,000.

M. Cathryn Brockwell; Carroll W. Brockwell; Cathryn Brockwell Revocable Trust to Stephen Eric Ewings; Edith Callaway Ewings; Florda L. Ewings, 23 Hunters Woods Court, Little Rock. L693, Otter Creek Community Phase VI, $350,000.

Carson R. Harper; Ariel Harper; Ariel Helms to Matthew S. Mograbi, 7 Edgestone Road, Little Rock. L202, Leawood Heights 3rd, $342,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Nancy A. Trippe, L18 B3, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $330,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Milos Milcevic; Tina Renae Porzukowiak, 42 Saffron Cir., Little Rock. L15 B3, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $329,900.

William Morgan Flynn to Christina A. White, 801 Mellon St., Little Rock. L7 B18, Success, $320,000.

Paul Colin Johnson; Susan Lee Abele to Albert Braunfisch, L98, Foxcroft, $315,000.

Michael Drew McCurry to Mikel Jones; Cindra Jones, 239 Summit Valley Circle, Maumelle. L44 B23, Maumelle Valley Estates, $309,900.

Warren L. Walker; Walker-Wisdom Trust to Edward O. Walker, 1308 Broadway St., Little Rock. Ls8-11 & 2R B208, Original City Of Little Rock, $300,000.

Christopher Ryan Edens; Lacie Jenellen Edens to Ervin D. Harris, Jr.; Andrea R. Harris, 16913 Willow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L92, Bent Tree Estates, $300,000.

Affiliated Equipment Company, Inc. to Ashley's Paradise Mountain, LLC, Pt NE SW 15-3N-13W, $300,000.

Caitlin C. Nugent; David Tyler Mills to Patrick Pipkin; Caitlin Pipkin, 14921 Gorgeous View Trail, Little Rock. L107, Spring Valley Manor Section E, $295,000.

David Lee Schaufler; Brenda Schaufler to Jonnie Mack Marret, L68 B1, Gap Creek, $282,500.

CBRI Management, LLC to Teresa N. Bryant; Antonio L. Dobbins, 5502 Cardinal Road, Little Rock. L5 B3, Westwood Heights, $280,000.

Tuscany Grove Realty, LLC to Lisa Whitworth; King Owens Self-Settled Special Needs Trust, L1 B5, Sylvan Hills, $279,999.

EM Builders, LLC to Jeremiah N. Jerrolds; Casey L. Jerrolds, 15103 Wade Blvd., North Little Rock. Ls23-24, Castlewood Unrecorded, $279,010.

Stoerner Properties, LLC to Kathryn Farrell French; Kristopher Farrell French; The Kathryn Farrell French Revocable Trust, L6 B5, Forest Park, $275,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to McLean SFR Investment, LLC, 10701 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L32, White Oak Crossing, $268,450.

Big Bend Operations II, LLC to Todd Harmon, 6511 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village. L135, Cammack Woods, $265,000.

Gonzales Services, Inc. to Marcus Neil Bozeman, 5420 B St., Little Rock. L11 B16, Pfeifer, $265,000.

John L. Laney; Karyl Laney; Coy Lee Laney (dec'd) to G. Mez Investments Trust, LLC, Unit 21, Round River HPR, $260,000.

Daniel R. Webb; Clara B. Webb; Carla B. Webb to Dena Rogers, Pt E/2 SW 21-1N-14W, $258,000.

Winston D. Harper; Winston D. Harper And Martha Harper Trust to Laronda Robinson, 111 Overcup Drive, Sherwood. L33 B1, Oakbrooke Phase IV, $257,000.

Gary Haar to John Webber, L3 B5, Queensbrook, $256,800.

Melanie Knight to Anna Kharlamova, 12417 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock. L20 B4, Cherry Creek, $255,000.

Byrd Real Estate Investments, LLC to Angela K. Belden, 8304 E. Woodview Drive, Sherwood. L34, North Hills Manor No. 2, $255,000.

Michael Brown; Sherry A. Brown to Iliana Alondra Ramos; Andy West, 172 Obsidian Drive, Sherwood. L10 B9, Stonehill Phase II, $255,000.

Jody C. Penney to Sean Edgeington; Kelle Edgeington, 2102 Lancelot Lane, Jacksonville. L4, Camelot Estates; Pt S/2 SW 4-3N-10W, $250,000.

Marcella Boswell; Mathew Boswell (dec'd) to Danyell Mashon Phillips, 2516 Cedar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L22 B11, Overbrook, $250,000.

Chris W. Warren; Kim Warren to Joshua Thomas Warren; Katie Breeann Warren, 1241 Oak Shadows Drive, Sherwood. L17, Oak Shadows, $250,000.

Donna K. Davis to Matthew Richardson; Andrea Richardson, 43 Colony Road, Little Rock. L268, Colony West 3rd, $249,900.

Dickey/Benson, LLC to Gregory W. Marsh; Melissa Mae Marsh, 12 Birdie Loop, Maumelle. L39, First Fairway, $247,800.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jameel M. Wesley; Lajarlyn R. Wesley, 8805 Northwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L1R, White Oak Crossing Replat, $242,250.

SFR3-000, LLC to Shawn Eric Daniel, 228 Markwood Drive, Little Rock. L27, Kaylin Hills, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ian Alexander Talamas, 10505 Cypress Knee Drive, North Little Rock. L26, White Oak Crossing, $233,425.

Nikolay Simeonov Stefanov; Scott K. Darnell to Meredith Jones, 11701 Shady Creek Drive, Little Rock. L10 B6, Sandpiper West, $230,500.

Edward E. Heater; The Eddie And Ruby Heater Irrevocable Trust to Kari Payton Persson; Philip Roy Persson, 1007 Country Club Road, Sherwood. Ls4-5 B310, Park Hill NLR, $230,000.

Maurey Miller Gault; Holland And Imogene Miller Family Trust to Methvin Holdings, Inc., Pt NE & Pt SE 3-1N-11W, $230,000.

Mary Louise Horton to Malinda Jane Brown, L12, Sage Meadows, $230,000.

Mary Louise Horton; Mary Louise Horton Trust to Malinda Jane Brown, L12, Sage Meadows, $230,000.

Wendy F. Saer; WFS Revocable Trust to M. Baldwin Saer, L9 B414, DuVall (DuVal), $229,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Leon V. Edwards, Jr., 8301 Donna Drive, North Little Rock. L22, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $227,160.

Mitchell B. Pugh; Lauren Pugh; Lauren O. Powers to Brandt Carmical, 4707 Tates Mill Road, Cabot. Pt SW NW 14-4N-11W, $225,000.

Lindy R. Everton; Rebecca B. Everton to Elijah Zavala; Jessica Zavala, 1709 Troop Court, Jacksonville. L21, Base Meadows Phase 1A, $225,000.

Shirley Darlene Warren to Bradley Morrison; Melissa Morrison, 1113 Silver Creek Drive, Sherwood. L79, Silver Creek Phase II, $225,000.

Lakisha Hadley; Lakisha Thornton to Opal Investments, LLC, 35 Colony Road, Little Rock. L265, Colony West 3rd $225,000.

Zachary Williamson to Jesse N. Wood; Paige N. Wood 42 Emerald Dr, Maumelle. L224, North Pointe, $225,000.

Megan Goodman; Dustin Goodman to Fernando Dick, 6725 Magnolia Way, North Little Rock. L639, Trammel Estates Phase V, $220,750.

Ken Wiesner; Jill M. Pride Watson Wiesner Testamentary Trust to Rowlynco Investments, Inc., Pt SW & Pt SE 4-4N-10W, $220,000.

Michael D. Hein; Bridget P. Hein to Dennis Gusewelle, Apt. 16, Townhouses-In-The-Park HPR, $220,000.

Leta F. Hunt to Kimberly G. Allison, 4812 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock. L20 B13, Lakewood, $220,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to John Carlisle Boswell, 8400 Eastwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L11, White Oak Crossing, $217,725.

SFR3-000, LLC to Jett D. Martin; Kevin C. Martin, 1417 Dovecote Lane, Sherwood. L20 B12, East Meadow, $209,000.

Teresa Ricketts to Nelson McCain, 3609 Lilac Terrace, Little Rock. L52, Riverside, $205,000.

Paul Bruce; Bruce Living Trust to Shasity N. Savannah, 116 Westfield Loop, Little Rock. L69, Westfield Phase I, $200,000.

Sally R. Johnson to Tyler Wells, L3 B6, Royal Manor, $200,000.

Marion H. Jeter; Marion Halbrook Strickland; Joshua Jeter to Charlana Benefiel; Ian Hennelly, 1614 Mesquite Drive, Little Rock. L55, Point West 3rd Phase 2B, $199,000.

Robert C. Keene to Kevin Lassen, 19 Patty Lane, Sherwood. L8, Hankins Phase 2, $196,000.

Caleb Furman; Jenna Furman to Crissa Farmer; Pierre Farmer, 5 Quail Court, Jacksonville. L72, Northlake Phase II, $195,000.

Nemiah Turner; Rickitha K. Hicks to Algia Pugh, 5913 Pecan Lake Road, Little Rock. L70, Pecan Lake, $190,000.

Forward Properties, LLC to Dyana King, 3110 Salinas De Hidalgo Blvd., North Little Rock. L10 B2, Villages Of San Luis, $189,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tyshaun Bailey, 12401 Vernonia Drive, North Little Rock. L305, Faulkner Crossing Phase 6, $188,900.

Valerie Taylor Seefeld to Suzie M. Stoneman, 209 Stagecoach Village, Little Rock. L56, Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase I, $186,000.

Smart Framing, LLP to Goodness Bonnet, 7045 Amanda Drive, Sherwood. L1, Amanda Drive, $185,000.

Kyle Wood; Amanda Jo Wood to Paul Joseph Hickman, Jr.; Paul Joseph Hickman, III, 2707 Peach Tree Drive, Little Rock. L27, Sandpiper Section A, $185,000.

Daniel M. Galindo; Cindy R. Galindo to William Arredondo Pena; Elva Amabilia Orantes Navarijo, L9D, Triangle Properties Industrial District Replatted, $180,000.

Dexter A. Robinson to Michael W. Robinson; Mary E. Robinson, 816 W. 56th St., North Little Rock. Lot A, Wetzler's Replat- Heatherfield, $180,000.

Louise A. Kieffer; The Kieffer Living Trust to Gary Haar, L90, Green Valley Phase II, $178,000.

Jeremy A. Self to Mason Mitchell, 123 Plumdale Drive, Sherwood. L12 B2, Willowood, $176,000.

Damon Teas; Mollie Teas to Melissa Bonilla, 10601 Harper Road, Little Rock. Tract 6, Keatt's, $174,700.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, 2624 Crouchwood Road, Little Rock. L32, Kingwood, $174,573.

Jacqulyn Hughes to Marcus Harris, 7914 Lassie Lane, Little Rock. L4 B2, Westlawn No. 1, $174,000.

Wallace R. Hanley; Diane Hanley to Brixie Properties, LLC, Pt SW SW 25-1N-14W, $173,700.

SFR3-080, LLC to Reginald L .Driver, Sr.; Christine Driver, 4016 Emerson Drive, North Little Rock. L34, Englewood, $170,000.

Sara N. Joshlin Burress to Ben Castleberry, L68, Rolling Oaks Phase III, $170,000.

Brandon Tai Loong Garlitos to Sam Brooks, III, 2910 Jadestone Drive, Sherwood. L110, Sandalwood, $170,000.

Kathy J. Timmons; Jerry Lee Timmons (dec'd) to Jeffrey K. Rudd; Katelynn Rudd, 104 Turkey Trot Lane, Jacksonville. L22, Northlake Phase I, $168,000.

Estate Of Lester Van Nordman; Shelli Nordman to Randall VanDenBerghe; Cynthia VanDenBerghe, Ls16-17 B13, Lincoln Park, $165,000.

SFR3-080, LLC to Aysia Edmond, 4 Fairbrook Drive, Little Rock. L167, Brookfield Section 5, $165,000.

Sharon L. Perme; Edward R. Perme to Pasha Real Estate Investments, LLC, L34, Ellis Acres, $160,000.

Gary Paul McCollough; Gary Paul McCollough Revocable Trust to Kirby C. Foster, 1400 W. 57th St., North Little Rock. Ls12-13 B5, Alta Vista Phase 2, $153,000.

Cook Capital, LLC to Britney N. Knight, 5812 Hacienda Drive, North Little Rock. L1 B6, Tanglewood Annex, $150,500.

Charles H. Smith; Robert D. Cableton to Wholesome Property Solutions, LLC, L33, Meriwood, $150,000.

Equity Trust Company/IRA FBO 200316929 to Chris Oliver, 1924 S. Park St., Little Rock. L6, Adams Replat, $150,000.