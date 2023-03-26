RIVER VALLEY SPOTLIGHT: Ulmer making most of new opportunity at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The enthusiasm and passion. The drive. The success. It's all back for University of Arkansas at Fort Smith junior outfielder Brandon Ulmer. It just took hitting the reset button and getting a little closer to home.

After playing sparingly and without much production at Arkansas State the past three seasons, the Booneville native felt he needed new scenery and decided UAFS would be his next home this year.

Ulmer has turned his first year playing for the Lions into a breakthrough season starting in every game so far. Entering last weekend's play, Ulmer ranks top four on the team in runs (12), hits (21), home runs (3), RBIs (11), total bases (33), walks (14) and stolen bases (4).

"He is as athletic as all get out," UAFS baseball coach Todd Holland said. "He didn't get to play consistently for three years right out of high school. That's what happens when kids are Division I transfers. Sometimes you've been on the bench. He has done a great job every game getting better and better. He is just finding his stride again after not being as active in games."

The 2019 Booneville graduate had a stellar high school career playing baseball, football, basketball and being on the track team. His banner year on the diamond was his junior year with his senior season being limited after recovering from an injury.

Ulmer recorded a .500 average to go with nine home runs and 44 RBIs as a junior. He also pitched 51 innings getting 65 strikeouts with a 1.10 ERA. For his efforts, he received plenty of praise. He was named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year, received all-state honors and was tabbed as a top 10 outfielder in the state by recruiting services.

The success from high school to college didn't transfer over initially until this season. It's been quite the turnaround for Ulmer after finishing his three years at Arkansas State without much success.

He played in 45 games with 61 at bats with just 5 runs, 5 hits (.082 average), 2 RBIs, 8 walks and 29 strikeouts.

"Baseball is the most mental sport there is," Ulmer said. "A lot of the time I'm my own critic. I haven't had complete confidence in myself at times. This year it has been more working on the mental side for me. It's about knowing I'm here for a reason and knowing there is no use stressing once I get in the game. I just want to go out there and have fun playing while I can."

Putting the time at Arkansas State in the past has been a big part of his success this season. Ulmer said he enjoyed his time there and learned to do the little things right while there. But he knew it was time to transfer and try to revitalize his career closer to home.

"When I was there, I knew I was good enough to be there," Ulmer said. "But in my head, I failed and this is a game of failure. I didn't cope with it well. I would put in more work physically but not as much mentally. I knew coming here was a fresh start and got to hit the reset button. I've loved coach Holland's approach to hitting that has helped me keep things simple."

Returning back to the basics of baseball has been key for Ulmer, including remembering why he fell in love with baseball in the first place.

"I feel like the last couple of years I wanted to be great so bad I didn't enjoy the game," Ulmer said. "I feel like this year I've focused on going back to the roots of why I enjoyed this game -- being out there with teammates and having fun. It's been my whole goal this year."

The road trips and the team bonding with players he has known from this area in the past have been highlights for him this season. Seeing Ulmer being successful again and with a smile on his face doing it hasn't been unnoticed by his coach.

Ulmer's support system hasn't changed much with his parents, Darby and Ginger, being his biggest fans. It's been quite a bit easier for them to make games this season with a shorter drive from Booneville to Fort Smith.

"Both of my parents have always been there for me through the good times and bad," Ulmer said. "My dad has been helping me a lot with baseball. He is just like me wanting me to be great and is always helping with my swing. That's one thing dad said was he was tired of making that long drive to see me play. It's just 45 minutes down the road now. My mom on the other side brings unconditional love, is always supporting me and is proud of me no matter what."

It's been a do-it-all season for Ulmer leading a brand new outfield from last year for the Lions. But it hasn't come without hurdles. Knocking off rust from not constantly getting consistent starts the past three years was an early challenge.

One particular at-bat from Ulmer changed Holland's mind quickly though.

"He didn't have a great fall, and we were a little bit worried," Holland said. "He just wanted to get to a place he could play. He wanted to get out there and play and do it every day. That was a big thing for him. We brought in a brand new outfield, so he had a chance to compete for a job and be closer to home. Coming off not playing in many games, we didn't know how he'd do. But once he had his first college at-bat here, I could tell he was locked in and he gets it. Every pitch he gets better at the plate."

Brandon Ulmer, UAFS baseball

