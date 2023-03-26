Service Banquet bestows honors

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce Service Banquet was held earlier this month at the city's Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road.

About 320 attended the event and the guest speaker was Scott Pittillo, Simmons Bank community president. He discussed "growth, investment and the future leaders of White Hall community."

Each year, chamber members recognize six White Hall residents for their outstanding contributions to the community and its organizations.

The 2023 Service Award honorees include: the Hartz Honey Hole was awarded the Jitters Morgan Small Business Award; Zack Pullman was awarded the Youth Award; Jennifer Menard was awarded the Clara Burton Education Award; Jacob Pham was awarded the Bridges-Socia Award; Alice Erwin was awarded the Senior Citizens Award; and Lydia Scholebo was awarded the W.F. "Jack" Moody Award.

Chief Tracy Weaver was named Volunteer Fireman of the Year and Martin Johnson was named Police Officer of the Year.