Wrecks kill 2 men on state roadways

Two men were killed in crashes on Arkansas roads Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Daniel Eskandarian, 22, of Beebe was killed in a single-car crash at 2:48 p.m. on Interstate 40 in Conway, according to a report.

Eskandarian was driving east on I-40 in a 2016 Kia Soul, the report says. Near mile marker 134, the car went off the road to the left and slid sideways, beginning to overturn before hitting a tree, the report says.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was raining at the time.

Bruno Sanchez IV, 46, of Pearcy was killed at 11:32 a.m. Saturday in a collision on Amity Road southwest of Hot Springs, according to a report.

Sanchez was driving a 2004 BMW 330I west at a high speed when he collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that was turning onto Amity Road from Rush Fork Road, the report says.

Sanchez's vehicle struck a tree on the south side of the road after the impact, the report says. The report does not indicate that anyone else was injured in the wreck.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.