4-H youths compete to hit the mark

One bull's-eye might be considered a lucky shot. But 40 perfect shots is undeniable skill.

That's exactly what Madison County 4-H member Caleb Mahan, 15, did to become the top shot in this year's Arkansas 4-H BB Shooting Competition held on Jan. 28. Among a record number of competitors for the annual event, Mahan's Madison County team placed second overall in the team shooting event. Faulkner County fielded three winning teams -- first and third place in the Daisy Division and a winning senior team in the Advanced Division. Scores were released in February.

Mahan has been part of the Arkansas 4-H Shooting Sports program since he was 8 and competes with the Madison County Bullseyes, coached by his mother, April Mahan.

"The kids have been practicing twice a week since November," Madison County 4-H agent Caramie Edwards said of the team from Northwest Arkansas.

The Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, hosts the Arkansas 4-H BB Shooting Competition contest.

The 4-H competition is also a qualifier for the Daisy National BB Gun Competition that will take place in Rogers in July.

DAISY DIVISION

First Place -- Faulkner County Team Blue: Victoria Bellish, Colt Jones, Kylie Watson, Charleigh Herburger and Jonathan Garst.

Second Place -- Madison County Bullseyes: Caleb Mahan, Matthew Rightsell, Thomas Snyder, Cainan Whitley and Peyton Parker.

Third place -- Faulkner County Red: Tayhlor Henson, John Gibson, Maddison Lee, Hagan Carter and Bria Butler.

ADVANCED TEAM

First Place -- Faulkner County Flyers: Kaitlyn Edwards, Abigail Faulkner, Chloe Parish, Luke Ramsey and Bodie Smith.

A COVID SUCCESS STORY

This year's competition drew a record number of participants, with 164 4-H members from 17 counties. In years past, the statewide competition has been held at the C.A. Vines Arkansas 4-H Center at Little Rock. During the covid-19 pandemic, the competition was restructured to reduce large gatherings. County extension offices across the state now host local shooting events for their 4-H members using standardized targets, which are then scored at the Cooperative Extension Service's state office at Little Rock.

"It's really one of our covid success stories," said 4-H Outdoor Skills Instructor Jesse Bocksnick, who coordinates the competition. "We're having a record year. People seem to like this hybrid format because it's convenient. The kids don't have to travel as far, and so more youth are able to participate."

SAFETY AND SKILLS

In the 4-H Shooting Sports program, youth can compete in BB gun, air rifle, shotgun, bow and arrow and muzzle loaders, but they all start by learning firearm safety.

"They're developing skills that last a lifetime," Bocksnick said. "Shooting requires concentration, decision-making and responsibility. They're learning how to keep records, how to contribute to the team effort, and how to manage time, since competitions are timed. They also learn empathy and sportsmanship."

Many 4-H members involved in shooting sports also compete in other competitions.

"We've had kids get college scholarships and go on to compete in the Junior Olympics and the Olympics," Bocksnick said. "We've got some of the best shooters in the nation. It's pretty cool to see."

The Daisy 499 BB gun is the standard for competition, and all competitors shoot 10 rounds from a distance of 16 feet in four positions: sitting, kneeling, standing and lying on the ground.

Bodie Smith often practices in the hallway of his Vilonia home -- his paper target taped to a cardboard box propped against a wall.

"I wouldn't let him do it if I didn't know what a good shot he was," his mother, Amy Smith, said.

A LITTLE LUCK

While skills develop through practice, everyone wishes for a little luck. Competitors – and even their coaches – hold to routines that have worked well for them in the past.

Faulkner County Shooting Sports Coach Keri Jo Davidson has smelling salts and lavender oil on hand for calming nervous competitors. Faulkner County 4-H volunteer coach Andy Faulkner wears his lucky black cowboy hat. And wherever his team is shooting, there's usually a small green Good Luck Care Bear somewhere in the room.

"All of the kids touch it for good luck," Faulkner County 4-H agent Kami Green said.

Faulkner's daughter, Abigail, 12, takes a very disciplined approach: a good night's sleep, followed by a low-sugar breakfast of shredded wheat the morning of a competition.

"You're really not supposed to have sugar," she said. "Sugar makes you jittery, and you don't want that."

Smith, who has twice made it to nationals, tries to keep it simple.

"I drink a Dr Pepper and try not to think too much about it," he said. Though when he attended nationals, he carried a rabbit's foot for luck. As for whether it helped, "I like to think so," he said.

The 4-H Shooting Sports program is one of more than 50 projects available through Arkansas 4-H, the state's largest youth leadership development program. To learn more about Arkansas 4-H, visit 4h.uada.edu or contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow them on Twitter at @AR_Extension.

Tracy Courage is Director of communications, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service.

Madison County 4-H member Caleb Mahan competes in the Arkansas 4-H BB Shooting Championship. Mahan was the highest individual scorer, with a perfect 400. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture)

