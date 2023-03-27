A decade after the Mayflower oil spill, the Northwoods subdivision moves on but concerns linger over pipeline restarting

MAYFLOWER -- A decade after a pipeline rupture sent thousands of gallons of crude oil oozing through the Northwoods subdivision, the Mayflower neighborhood resembles any other quiet suburb.

Yards once blackened by oil are now green with grass. Homes that were evacuated shortly after the spill have cars parked in their driveways. Among the only visible reminders of the leak that upended the lives of dozens of residents are a couple of vacant plots that ring a cul-de-sac at the corner of the neighborhood closest to the pipeline.

On March 29, 2013, what was then known as the Pegasus pipeline split open, releasing more than 100,000 gallons of oil containing toxic compounds including benzene, a carcinogen. The spill prompted a monthslong clean up and the evacuation of 22 homes. Some of the residents never moved back to the subdivision.

After the rupture, federal officials ordered Exxon Mobil Corp. to shut down the pipeline to allow for repairs. The company has since sold the roughly 850-mile line to Energy Transfer, which has not announced plans to begin using the conduit to transport oil again.

Nevertheless, concerns remain that if the aging pipeline built in the 1940s is reopened, another spill could contaminate Lake Maumelle, a drinking water reservoir for about half a million Arkansans.

In the years after the spill, Exxon Mobil and its subsidiaries faced at least 17 lawsuits filed in state and federal courts. One of the highest-profile cases ended in 2015 when a U.S. district court judge signed off on a $5.07 million settlement reached between Exxon Mobil and state and federal governments. The company did not admit liability in the case.

As part of its efforts to address the spill, Exxon Mobil purchased and sold at least 31 homes in the subdivision and demolished at least three, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reported.

Meggie Hardcastle, who moved into a home near the site of the spill, said Wednesday the majority of the people living on her street were also new to the area.

"I think most of the people that were living here when the oil spill [occurred] left and they never came back," she said. "Whenever I first moved here, there was one other person living on this street. Now it's full."

Kassi Posey, who moved to the subdivision roughly four years ago, said she has enjoyed living in the community.

"There's lots of families with little kids and retired people. It's really quiet," she said.

At least one resident who was living in the subdivision at the time of the spill has remained, though he declined to give his name when speaking with a reporter.

While Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson said his heart went out to the residents who left the subdivision following the spill, he noted the community had come a long way in the last 10 years.

"They've done a fabulous job of saying 'hey this happened here let's climb our way out of this and go on about our bright future'," he said during an interview Wednesday.

Dodson, who was serving as county judge in 2013, was among the first to respond to the spill. Along with workers from the county, state agencies and the city of Mayflower, he helped stop the flow of the oil in a cove of Lake Conway. A federal investigative report credited the rapid response of local emergency responders and public officials with preventing the oil from reaching the main body of the popular fishing lake.

Hundreds of wild animals living near the lake were still affected by the spill. At least 123 creatures were found dead and more than 230 snakes were euthanized in the field, the Democrat-Gazette reported after the spill.

If any good came from the oil leak, Dodson said, containing the spill at least helped prepare first responders for a deadly tornado that tore through Mayflower a little more than a year later.

"As bad as a major oil spill is, it was nothing compared to that tornado," he said.

While Dodson said he had concerns about Energy Transfer reopening the pipeline, he said the oil conduits that crisscross the nation are part of modern life.

"I think you always have that concern in the back of your mind," he said. "At the same time, we have pipelines everywhere."

For Raven Lawson, watershed protection manager at Central Arkansas Water, the possibility of the pipeline reopening is a top concern.

A 13-mile section of the conduit runs along Lake Maumelle, the primary drinking water source for the Little Rock metro area. Along this stretch, the pipeline crosses bodies of water including tributary streams and wetlands at 13 points. Several sections of the pipe near the lake are aboveground which makes them more susceptible to damage, said Lawson.

While there are other threats to the water quality of the lake, Lawson said federal risk analysis has deemed an oil spill to be the primary concern for Central Arkansas Water.

"These risk analyses are really in-depth. They cover everything from cybersecurity to an active shooter, chemical spills, the whole gamut across the utility," she said during an interview Thursday. "Those risk studies rank [a spill] as the number one risk to our operations."

If oil begins flowing through the pipeline again, Lawson said she believed it would not be a question of "if" but "when" the conduit would rupture again.

Among other attempts to safeguard the watershed from a potential spill, Central Arkansas Water made an offer in 2020 to purchase the pipeline from Energy Transfer. Tad Bohannon, the utility's chief executive, said in an emailed statement on Thursday that Energy Transfer never responded to the offer.

Central Arkansas Water has established a plan to deal with an oil spill in Lake Maumelle, but Lawson noted potential responses could vary depending on the location and severity of the spill. The utility would likely draw more water from Lake Winona, though Lawson said this reservoir would not be able to meet current water demands.

The utility might also have to rely on water conservation measures, including suspending sprinkler use. Central Arkansas Water could tap the Arkansas River, though Lawson said the utility would have to adopt different treatment methods to process the river water.

Cleaning up the lake and restoring public confidence in Lake Maumelle's water quality after a spill could take years, she said.

Max Shilstone, director of government affairs for Energy Transfer, told Central Arkansas Water in a letter dated May 23 that his company has "no plans to bring the pipeline back into service at this time." Shilstone said "current market conditions" did not warrant restarting the conduit but noted his company would "continue to maintain the pipeline in a safe, idle condition."

"Should circumstances involving the pipeline and its future use change, we will communicate with interested parties, of which CAW would be included," said Shilstone in the letter.

A spokesperson for Energy Transfer said in an emailed statement on Friday that the company has not announced plans to restart the pipeline. The spokesperson did not respond to a question asking if Energy Transfer has any concerns about the age and condition of the pipeline.