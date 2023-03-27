Another arrested in shooting of two teens

Another person was arrested in connection with the shooting death of two teenagers in Pine Bluff earlier this month.

Quintine Lowe, 18, was arrested Saturday in Maumelle and returned to Pine Bluff, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department. Lowe was then booked into the Jefferson County jail in connection with two counts of capital murder, two counts of battery in the first degree, one count of terroristic act and one count of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the double homicide that took place on March 7.

Lowe is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, who were found in a parking lot near a Pine Bluff apartment. Officers responded to the Sunset Village Apartments at 2611 W. 34th Ave. just before 9 p.m. on the evening of March 7 and located three people in a gray car parked near the street, all of whom had been shot. The two who died were located in the back seat and pronounced deceased by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The 18-year-old was identified as Asharray Thomas of Pine Bluff. Authorities have not named the 16-year-old, citing his age. Two others were injured by gunfire.

Detectives arrested Kavon Bledsoe, 21, of Pine Bluff in connection with the shooting. Bledsoe has been booked on two counts of capital murder, two counts of first-degree battery, one count of terroristic act and one count of tampering with evidence.

Police are still looking for 17-year-old Dashon Cobbs Jr. and 20-year-old Kenon Smith, both of Pine Bluff, for the same double homicide and the same charges on which Lowe was booked.