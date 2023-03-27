Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Benton County Clerk's Office March 16-22.

March 16

Nicholas Scott Anderson, 25, and Kaylee Brooke Hamilton, 26, both of Centerton

Keaton Lynn Barnes, 25, and Avery Michelle Rudolph, 21, both of Conway

Brynn Andersen Harvey, 23, and Savannah Rose Carson, 23, both of Bentonville

Matthew Colbey Juarez, 28, Farmington, and Aubrey Kathryn Boone, 35, Bentonville

Thomas Jaron Kiefer, 21, and Lillyanna Selinsky, 22, both of Bentonville

Dale Alan Lee, 39, Vinton, Va., and Elisha Raydean Conduff, 38, Pea Ridge

Matthew Alexander McGowan, 27, and Jasmine Nicole Juanita Berger, 29, both of St. Louis

Brandon Taylor Mills, 36, and Whitney Rose Hughes, 31, both of Rogers

Felipe Antonio Villanueva Quinteros, 25, and Miriam Rodriguez, 18, both of Rogers

Krystale Reana Wilson, 32, and Ashley Nichole Coker, 33, both of Fayetteville

March 17

Travis Lee Arnold, 39, Bella Vista, and Amanda Lyona Bone, 34, Rogers

James Wesley Vewayne Cooper, 27, and Harley Harris, 26, both of Rogers

David Alonso Deleon, 47, Gentry, and Maria Natali Rubi Mendoza, 39, Decatur

Matthew Robert Edmisten, 33, Gravette, and Jeffie Jefferson Chenault, 35, Bentonville

Cody Allen Fields, 26, and Skyler Kristen Funk, 26, both of Bentonville

Hector Horacio Hernandez Dorantes, 37, and Soramis Parra Robles, 45, both of Bentonville

Matthew Steele Humphrey, 23, Opelika, Ala., and Sidney Lynn Dorch, 26, Rogers

Rick James McGarrah, 38, and Jenne Billings Barr, 49, both of Rogers

Breanna Pauline Roskop, 30, and Katy Stefany Godinez Linares, 33, both of Rogers

Jonathan David Van Wyk, 24, Rogers, and Callie Jo Chenoweth, 26, Cave Springs

March 20

Alexander William Armer, 29, Bella Vista, and Alexis Colleen Swartz, 25, Rogers

Marion Steven Blakeley, 61, and Leslie Carole Boyd, 53, both of Rogers

Todd Joseph Bloxham, 30, and Madison Elane Jamison, 31, both of Centerton

Dylan Holden Clawson, 24, and Destiny Star Dailey, 18, both of Rogers

Hunter Wiatt Dover, 26, and Kaitlyn Nicole Loyd, 22, both of Decatur

Daxton Isaiah Blaine Farmer, 25, Watts, Okla., and Alexus Ranae Herling, 24, Fayetteville

Donald Lee Mayall, 43, and Marisa Annette Mayall, 40, both of Bentonville

Andrew Earl Mitchell, 53, and Diane Elizabeth Koenning, 54, both of Bella Vista

Harry Stacey, 17, Bentonville, and Haven Cherie Laney, 20, Springdale

March 21

Richard Caraveo, 22, and Kaely Joanna Rodriguez, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Francisco Nohel Castro Villafranca, 37, and Crizian Paola Castejon Ortiz, 27, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Garrett Thomas Grimes, 36, and Anita Esther Michelle Van Rooyen, 34, both of Bella Vista

Logan Randall Harwell, 26, and Shelby Lee Beauregard, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Billy Price Holmes 2nd, 22, and Haylee Nadean Jones, 22, both of Springdale

Joshua Paul Moll, 41, Bella Vista, and Rebecca Ann Moll, 38, Rogers

Douglas Robert Myles, 70, and Judith Ann Cooke, 65, both of Bentonville

Wesley Laws Rogers, 24, Bentonville, and Ashley Alejandra Sanchez, 26, Rogers

Michael Weston Schmidt, 64, and Tamela Lynn Wenzel, 63, both of Bentonville

Andrew Paul West, 23, and Olivia Marie Thornton, 22, both of Rogers

Darren Tade West, 42, and Melanie Lynne Sanchez, 43, both of Gentry

March 22

Gabriel Alverson, 26, and Abby Elizabeth Revoir, 23, both of Rogers

Steven Harris Davenport, 66, and Esther Frances Rendon, 42, both of Fort Smith

Casey Wray Floyd, 34, and Heather Renee Lopez, 32, both of Rogers

Wilfredo Sanabria, 25, and Lisette Joely Devora-Gonzales, 25, both of Rogers