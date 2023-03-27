Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Benton County Clerk's Office March 16-22.
March 16
Nicholas Scott Anderson, 25, and Kaylee Brooke Hamilton, 26, both of Centerton
Keaton Lynn Barnes, 25, and Avery Michelle Rudolph, 21, both of Conway
Brynn Andersen Harvey, 23, and Savannah Rose Carson, 23, both of Bentonville
Matthew Colbey Juarez, 28, Farmington, and Aubrey Kathryn Boone, 35, Bentonville
Thomas Jaron Kiefer, 21, and Lillyanna Selinsky, 22, both of Bentonville
Dale Alan Lee, 39, Vinton, Va., and Elisha Raydean Conduff, 38, Pea Ridge
Matthew Alexander McGowan, 27, and Jasmine Nicole Juanita Berger, 29, both of St. Louis
Brandon Taylor Mills, 36, and Whitney Rose Hughes, 31, both of Rogers
Felipe Antonio Villanueva Quinteros, 25, and Miriam Rodriguez, 18, both of Rogers
Krystale Reana Wilson, 32, and Ashley Nichole Coker, 33, both of Fayetteville
March 17
Travis Lee Arnold, 39, Bella Vista, and Amanda Lyona Bone, 34, Rogers
James Wesley Vewayne Cooper, 27, and Harley Harris, 26, both of Rogers
David Alonso Deleon, 47, Gentry, and Maria Natali Rubi Mendoza, 39, Decatur
Matthew Robert Edmisten, 33, Gravette, and Jeffie Jefferson Chenault, 35, Bentonville
Cody Allen Fields, 26, and Skyler Kristen Funk, 26, both of Bentonville
Hector Horacio Hernandez Dorantes, 37, and Soramis Parra Robles, 45, both of Bentonville
Matthew Steele Humphrey, 23, Opelika, Ala., and Sidney Lynn Dorch, 26, Rogers
Rick James McGarrah, 38, and Jenne Billings Barr, 49, both of Rogers
Breanna Pauline Roskop, 30, and Katy Stefany Godinez Linares, 33, both of Rogers
Jonathan David Van Wyk, 24, Rogers, and Callie Jo Chenoweth, 26, Cave Springs
March 20
Alexander William Armer, 29, Bella Vista, and Alexis Colleen Swartz, 25, Rogers
Marion Steven Blakeley, 61, and Leslie Carole Boyd, 53, both of Rogers
Todd Joseph Bloxham, 30, and Madison Elane Jamison, 31, both of Centerton
Dylan Holden Clawson, 24, and Destiny Star Dailey, 18, both of Rogers
Hunter Wiatt Dover, 26, and Kaitlyn Nicole Loyd, 22, both of Decatur
Daxton Isaiah Blaine Farmer, 25, Watts, Okla., and Alexus Ranae Herling, 24, Fayetteville
Donald Lee Mayall, 43, and Marisa Annette Mayall, 40, both of Bentonville
Andrew Earl Mitchell, 53, and Diane Elizabeth Koenning, 54, both of Bella Vista
Harry Stacey, 17, Bentonville, and Haven Cherie Laney, 20, Springdale
March 21
Richard Caraveo, 22, and Kaely Joanna Rodriguez, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Francisco Nohel Castro Villafranca, 37, and Crizian Paola Castejon Ortiz, 27, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Garrett Thomas Grimes, 36, and Anita Esther Michelle Van Rooyen, 34, both of Bella Vista
Logan Randall Harwell, 26, and Shelby Lee Beauregard, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Billy Price Holmes 2nd, 22, and Haylee Nadean Jones, 22, both of Springdale
Joshua Paul Moll, 41, Bella Vista, and Rebecca Ann Moll, 38, Rogers
Douglas Robert Myles, 70, and Judith Ann Cooke, 65, both of Bentonville
Wesley Laws Rogers, 24, Bentonville, and Ashley Alejandra Sanchez, 26, Rogers
Michael Weston Schmidt, 64, and Tamela Lynn Wenzel, 63, both of Bentonville
Andrew Paul West, 23, and Olivia Marie Thornton, 22, both of Rogers
Darren Tade West, 42, and Melanie Lynne Sanchez, 43, both of Gentry
March 22
Gabriel Alverson, 26, and Abby Elizabeth Revoir, 23, both of Rogers
Steven Harris Davenport, 66, and Esther Frances Rendon, 42, both of Fort Smith
Casey Wray Floyd, 34, and Heather Renee Lopez, 32, both of Rogers
Wilfredo Sanabria, 25, and Lisette Joely Devora-Gonzales, 25, both of Rogers