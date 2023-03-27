Benton County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate, or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 13

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Priority violations: Pans of chicken, salsa and other items not covered in walk-in cooler during storage. Cheese dip in steam table was 102 degrees. Chicken made last night was 55 degrees in walk-in cooler at 10:45 a.m. Ceviche made on March 4 was in walk-in to be used on March 13. Pans of beans were not clearly marked with a date for determining disposal.

Priority foundation violations: Person in charge could not provide an internal probe thermometer when asked to measure food temperatures on the steam tables.

Core violations: No proof of certified food protection manager available at time of inspection. Bin that red and green peppers was stored in after chopping was stored on a trash can. Food being mixed in a container that was on the floor. Cans and bottles stored under waste water pipe for handsink in bar area. No test strips available at time of inspection for dish machine.

Bentonville West High School - Baseball Concessions

1351 Gamble Road, Centerton

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer.

Core violations: None

City Of Gravette

703 Dallas St. S.W., Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometer.

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Fratelli's Wood Fired Pizzeria

118 S. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Crack in the covering of the door panel in the upright cooler.

Mr. Burrito

1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Employee handled ready-to-eat lettuce and tomato with bare hands.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Bags of dry rice and beans being stored on the floor of dry storage area. Permit expired.

Ozarks Community Hospital

1101 Jackson St. S.W., Gravette

Priority violations: Package of ham was placed in a box with raw sausage.

Priority foundation violations: Employee cutting unwashed apple.

Core violations: None

Pho Thanh Restaurant

1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: One set of pho broth at 45 degrees in middle portion. Food items (cooked chicken at 48 degrees, cooked beef at 46 degrees, diced garlic at 48 degrees and beef at 47 degrees) in top portion of cold-hold unit were above 41 degrees. Boxes of food items stored on floor in walk-in freezer.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unsealed/unpainted wood is attached to the bottom of the meat slicer. Tops of equipment and walls in food prep area have an accumulation of food residue and dust.

Simple Simon's Pizza

603 First Ave. S.E., Suite A, Gravette

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Observed a dirty rag in the warewashing handsink and that employees are using the mop sink to wash their hands. No paper towels at the warewashing area handwashing sink. No test strips.

Core violations: Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.

Thai Kitchen

707 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer concentration dispensed from dish machine is less than 25 ppm chlorine. Multiple unlabeled containers in freezers.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Walls throughout facility, particularly around the back storage area, have multiple cracks and peeling paint.

The Cafe On Broadway

123 N. Broadway St., Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Quiche in small refrigerator at 43 degrees at the start of the inspection.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No measurable sanitizer concentration for the wiping cloths at the quiche station. Gasket and inner door panel are falling off on the milk reach-in cooler.

White Hawk Center

1710 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

March 14

Doe's Eat Place

2806 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No risk advisory for undercooked/raw menu items on QR menu. Facility no longer has physical menus that are handed to the guest.

Core violations: Chlorine test strips could not be located. Wall seam behind handwash sink is coming apart, causing the wall to not be smooth and easy to clean. Floor in walk-in cooler for alcohol is rusting and falling apart.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Flavors Indian Cuisine

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 100, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food manager available at time of inspection.

Gentry High School - Baseball Concessions

1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Priority violations: Hot dogs not at 135 degrees or above. Hot-holding unit was not turned on. Evidence of mice in the concession stand.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food workers shall wear hair restraints, beard restraints and clothing that covers body hair.

Gravette Station

108 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Priority violations: Mashed potatoes at 114 degrees and potato wedges at 98 degrees in hot-hold display case. Pizza at 116 degrees and shrimp at 114 degrees in hot-hold cases.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Jim's Razorback Pizza

884 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: Not all dressings in the dressing cooler are at 41 degrees or below. Unit has an ice buildup on the top that may indicate the unit is not working properly. Chemicals stored with and above food items on shelf.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Metal container used to hold unwrapped customer self-serve utensils is rusty on the inside and the rust is coming in contact with the clean utensils. Reusing lids from the potato salad containers as separators for the mini pizza dough. Walls behind both prep tables are visibly dirty with food splatters. Wall behind the finish table is visibly dirty with food splatters. Shelves in the sliding door cooler are visibly dirty with food debris. Walk-in cooler door is visibly dirty/rusty on both the inside and outside of door. Floor drain for the dish machine is visibly dirty.

Marco's Pizza

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. Front handsink is currently turned off due to pipes leaking.

McDonald's

467 Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: Items in the salad cooler are at 43 degrees. Dish machine is not holding water during the wash/rinse cycle.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink by the grill has pickles in it. Employee working with open food wearing a watch on wrist. Exterior surfaces of the reach-in cooler on the front beverage station are visibly dirty.

Smashburger

500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: No chlorine results from dish machine in final rinse cycles.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Wares ran through dish machine were not being sanitized after cleaning. Food worker on grill with full beard and full head of hair not wearing hair restraints.

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse

2504 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout kitchen and prep areas. Cardboard boxes of food, mesh bags of onions and pots of cooling food being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Kitchen employees lacking proper hair restraints. Bowl being used as scoop being stored in bulk bean container.

Sushi House, Inc.

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Inside of ice bucket has accumulation of food residue.

Core violations: Kitchen employees wearing wrist watches. Ice scoop being stored on top of ice maker when not in use.

Sushi With Gusto

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 12100, Rogers

Critical violations: Fish thawing in reduced oxygen packaging with instructions on package indicating to remove from packaging immediately prior to thawing under refrigeration.

Noncritical violations: None

The Fresh Market - Store

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 12100, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Meat freezer door not closing, breaking and bulging tiles in front of walk-in freezer due to condensation buildup, condensation buildup throughout walk-in meat freezer. Missing plugs in walk-in meat cooler.

March 15

Dollar General

900 JR Bever Blvd., Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Bags of onions, potatoes and a bag of apples on the floor in the produce walk-in cooler.

Core violations: None

E-Z Mart

900 W. Main St., Gentry

Priority violations: Three packages of lunch meat exceed manufacturers use-by date.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Bag of damaged product in the handwashing sink, repeat violation. Handwashing sink drain is not draining.

Gentry High School

1155 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Condensation leak of the drain lines in the walk-in freezer, repeat violation. Person in charge has put pans under the leaking area.

Gentry Primary School

1265 Pioneer Lane, Gentry

Priority violations: Flat of raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Silicone and part of the wall in the dish room have what may be mold in spots.

Goddard School

5303 S. Southern Hills Court, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

McAlister's Deli

900 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Turkey 45 degrees, cheese 46 degrees and other items in walk-in cooler in the 45-46 degree range.

Core violations: Dust accumulation on walk-in fan and air curtain over back door. Wall under three-compartment sink and prep sink is covered in grime.

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

2044 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Priority violations: Chicken in hot-holding being held at 111 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Boxes of food on floor in walk-in freezer. Condensation buildup covering surfaces in walk-in freezer. Missing piece in wall near mop sink, not a smooth cleanable surface.

Taziki's Bentonville

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Salmon thawing in packaging in walk-in cooler. Permit expired 2/28/23.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Tiles broken under large vat cooker.

The Handy Stop Mart

11827 Arkansas 43 North, Maysville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. A parmesan cheese container was used to store gravy. Facility lacks a utility sink for mop water.

March 16

Angus Jack Burgers and Fries

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Three-compartment sink has 0 ppm concentration of sanitizer. Sliced cheese in cold-hold unit under grill was at 49 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified food safety manager. No quat test strips available. Walls around three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Shelves for holding dry goods and paper products have an accumulation of grease and dust.

Dawn's Homestyle Cooking

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: The food truck needs to add a food grade hose. Water connection is to a frost-free spigot, which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of certified food protection manager.

Fish City Grill

2003 S. Bellview Road, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Employee washed hands with no soap in three-compartment sink before working on kitchen line. No hand towels available at front kitchen handwashing sink. No sanitizer detected in three-compartment sink at bar. No sanitizer detected in mechanical warewashing machine. Diced tomatoes and boiled eggs in prep table being held at 51 degrees, ranch dressing beneath prep table being held at 45 degrees.

Core violations: None

Hiwasse Diner

13548 Arkansas 72, Hiwasse

Priority violations: Observed milk at 46 degrees in the walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Facility lacks a utility sink for mop water. Facility lacks covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom. Facility lacks self-closers on the restroom doors. Leak under the handwashing sink due to a sagging pipe.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

2125 E. Main St., Suite 1, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Center part of the marinara is not at 135 degrees or above. The side portion is at 204 degrees. Food in the top part of the left side of pizza prep table is not at 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: Open containers of foods for salad bar including open potato salad, ham and cottage cheese are not date-marked as needed, repeat violation. Uncovered open containers of foods used for the salad bar stored in the walk-in cooler, repeat violation.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Reusing potato salad container lids to cover pans of mini pizza dough. Some lids still have the label/glue on the top part. This part is not in contact with food directly, but when stacked comes in contact with the food side of another one.

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

Priority violations: Refried beans prepared yesterday afternoon (3/15) were at 46 degrees and 48 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Outside walls to walk-in cooler are coming apart at bottom, exposing walk-in cooler insulation.

Little Martians Learning Center

2306 S.W. D St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to locate certified food safety manager certificate.

March 17

A Chau Oriental Market

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 12, Rogers

Priority violations: Tags for clams are not being kept for 90 days after service.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Dust accumulation on and around ceiling air vents.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Front and back doors open with no screens to allow air flow while fish are being cleaned.

Angelino's Italian Restaurant

2001 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Flat of raw shell eggs stored on shelf above case of lemons. Not all food in the pizza prep table is 41 degrees or below.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Using a condiment cup in the dressing. Progress has been made cleaning hard to clean areas on walls and floor. Areas under the three-compartment and prep sinks are on the schedule to be cleaned.

Jessica's Nutrition

700 W. Tulsa St., Suite D, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: Can of whipping cream states to keep refrigerated. Product sitting at room temperature. Sanitizer concentration is too strong.

Priority foundation violations: Employee took a drink of beverage that is stored in the food preparation area. Employees working with open food are not wearing effective hair restraints. Employees working with open food wearing jewelry on hands and wrist. Employee working with open food wearing artificial nails and polish.

Core violations: None

La Estrella Super Market

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 17, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Door gaskets are torn on three-door unit with cheese, hot dogs and chorizo. Accumulation of ice on ceiling and door gaskets of walk-in freezer.

Panaderia Vega

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 25, Rogers

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Staff or owners do not have a certified food manager certificate. Containers with sprinkles and toppings have grime build-up on outer surface.

Whataburger

2690 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Floor is not sealed properly in the walk-in cooler.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 13 -- Bentonville West High School - Football Concessions, 1351 Gamble Road, Centerton; Elza Tucker Elementary School, 121 School Ave., Lowell; Lowell Elementary School, 202 McClure Ave., Lowell; Super 8, 509 Hospitality Lane, Lowell

March 14 -- Edible Arrangements, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 4, Bentonville; The Fresh Market - Deli And Bakery, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 12100, Rogers; Wendy's, 221 Slack St., Pea Ridge

March 15 -- Casey's, 3075 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Malena's Tacos & Burgers, 127 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry; Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Head Start, 109 W. Industrial Drive, Rogers; Northside Elementary School, 807 N. Sixth St., Rogers; Sugar Creek Elementary School, 1102 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville; Tennie Russell Primary School, 1110 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville

March 16 -- Bolder Coffee, 4200 W. Green Acres Road, Rogers; Arkansas Arts Academy High School, 506 W. Poplar St., Rogers; Great American Cookies, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 5160, Rogers; Siloam Springs High School, 700 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

March 17 -- Alexander Baking , 210 S. First St., Rogers; Mavis Wine, 718 N. Second St., Suite 101, Rogers