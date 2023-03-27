Boateng, Hawks claim 17U crown





The trophy for the Real Deal in the Rock's top age group, 17U, is staying home after the Arkansas Hawks' convincing 59-46 win over MemphisHoopers.com Sunday afternoon at Little Rock Southwest High School.

The Hawks jumped out to a double-digit lead early in the first half thanks to Little Rock Central junior Annor Boateng's 13 points before the break. Boateng showed off his shooting stroke, hitting 3 of 6 from three-point range, and grabbed five rebounds.

"I'm glad I got going in the first half," Boateng said. "That really helped stretch the lead, making my threes. I'm just glad my shot started falling."

Boateng, the No. 41 overall player in the 2024 class according to 247Sports, was named game MVP despite sitting most of the second half with the game already in hand.





"It's great to go out in my last year playing in this as MVP," Boateng said. "I gave it my all every time I played in this tournament. This is like the beginning, where I started out, so it's good to go out like this."

Boateng led the Hawks to a 4-0 record over the three-day tournament to claim the top spot. Arkansas teams also took home trophies in four of the other six age groups, including Arkansas Hawks 16U, Arkansas Hawks-Burgess 15U, Arkansas Select 14U, and Next Page Force 12U.

Draped over the bleachers on the side of the gym opposite the team benches are a string of large banners showcasing the successes of those who once played in Real Deal in the Rock. Dozens of current and former NBA players, NCAA champions and college stars have graced the tournament in years past.

"People can be like 'Oh, he's from Arkansas. He put his name on them and maybe I can do it.' I feel like that's a great experience," Boateng said. "It's just an honor to be up there and represent, not only myself but also Arkansas and the people that got me here, which is the Arkansas Hawks."

The Real Deal in the Rock is a kickoff event for the AAU season that starts shortly after high school seasons end. Boateng, who already holds offers from the University of Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, said Sunday's win was the perfect start to the season.

"I feel like this helped our team a lot," Boateng said. "We see what we need to work on instead of going into a session like pretty bad or pretty flat. So I feel like this is all just a great experience, and being able to win too, so we know our capabilities. When we get to our next tournament or our next session, we'll know what to do, what we need to work on and we'll be able to be able to manage just fine."

At a glance

REAL DEAL IN THE ROCK WINNERS

17U

Arkansas Hawks 59,

MemphisHoopers.com 46

16U

Arkansas Hawks 52,

MBA Osag (Miss.) 46

15U

Arkansas Hawks-Burgess

def. Boom City (Tenn.)

14U

Arkansas Select 47,

Arkansas Hawks-Polite 45

13U

Boom City (Tenn.) def. Buchanan Elite

12U

Next Page Force 74,

Southern Assault (Texas) 15

10U

Southern Assault (Texas) 54,

OTM (Ala.) 32









