DeGray Lake Resort to host shoreline cleanup, seeks volunteers

DeGray Lake Resort State Park is seeking volunteers to sign up for its annual spring Shoreline Sweep Cleanup on April 1.

The cleanup, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, will cover 14 miles of shoreline. The volunteers will be divided up into groups and assigned different sections of shoreline around the park to maximize efficiency. After the cleanup, volunteers will be provided with a free lunch and a chance to win one of several door prizes.

Gloves, trash bags and safety vests will be provided to volunteers on site, organizers said. In order to ensure sufficient supplies for everyone, the state park would like volunteers to register for the cleanup by calling (501) 865-5801.

Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather, bring water to stay hydrated and wear sturdy hiking or tennis shoes for walking on the rocky shoreline, organizers said. On the morning of the cleanup, volunteers should meet at Pavilion 2 in the Caddo Bend Day Use Area to pick up their supplies and receive their cleanup area assignments, officials said.

The event is being held in coordination with the Keep Arkansas Beautiful initiative.

DeGray Lake Resort State Park is located on the shores of DeGray Lake, near Hot Springs and Arkadelphia.