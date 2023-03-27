Division to guide courses on crops

Specialists with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will lead a workshop series in Northwest Arkansas to help fruit and vegetable growers understand soil health on their farms and how to improve it.

"Healthy soils help promote efficient specialty crop production," said Amanda McWhirt, extension horticulture production specialist with the Division of Agriculture. "Growers increasingly need tools to understand the status of soil health and manage it to increase the productivity and profitability of their crops."

The four-part series began March 14 with a workshop on soil health basics, winter cover crops, soil sampling and conservation funding.

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

May 2 -- Managing soil fertility, cover crop termination and soil pest management, 3-6 p.m.

June 27 -- Summer cover crop selection, pollinator habitats, irrigation management and water conservation, 3-6 p.m.

October 17 -- Crop rotations, soil biology, riparian buffers and intercropping, 1-4 p.m.

The series is part of the Northwest Arkansas Specialty Crop Soil Health Program led by McWhirt and Matt Bertucci, assistant professor of sustainable fruit and vegetable production for the Division of Agriculture. They have conducted soil health assessments of the area and are working to educate and train growers on implementing specific management practices that improve on-farm soil health. The program targets specialty crop growers in Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison counties, who produce a range of fruit and vegetable crops for local markets. However, the workshops are open to all Arkansas growers.

Workshops will take place at the Division of Agriculture's Food Science Building at Fayetteville. The cost is $10 per workshop. Register at bit.ly/nwa-soil-trainings.

Presenters will cover soil fertility, pollinator habitats, irrigation and pest management. The workshops will mostly be outdoors, where participants can see demonstrations of soil health best practices.

Bertucci and McWhirt will lead workshops along with Ryan Neal, Benton County agriculture extension agent; Colin Massey, Washington County agriculture extension agent; Jonathan McArthur, farm manager for the Center for Arkansas Farms and Food; and other guest speakers.

Participants will have a chance to win door prizes, including books, soil knives, cover crop seeds and more.

The fact sheet "FSA2202: Understanding Soil Health" is available online at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/publications/pdf/FSA2202.pdf.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

Tracy Courage is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.