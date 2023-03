FARMINGTON -- A cast and crew of about 30 Farmington students will present the musical, "Little Shop of Horrors," at 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They will be sold at the door the night of the performance. Doors open an hour before showtime.

The musical will be presented at the high school's Performing Arts Center on state Arkansas 170.