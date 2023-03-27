Former North Little Rock center Ware enters portal

Former North Little Rock center Kel’el Ware, who played the 2022-23 season at Oregon, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Ware (7-0, 210 pounds) picked the Ducks over Arkansas, Baylor, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and other programs. He made official visits to Arkansas and Oregon, and unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Memphis.

The former McDonald’s All-American last season averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.7% from the field, 27.3% from three-point range and 71.2% at the free throw line. He blocked 45 shots and averaged 15.8 minutes per game.

Ware had a season-high 18 points against Connecticut in November and matched a season-high with nine rebounds in the game.

He also took part in the Iverson Classic and Jordan Brand All-Star games before attending Oregon.

Ware averaged 16.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game as a junior at North Little Rock and was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps second team. He led his team to the Class 6A state title game after finishing with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals.

Ware was named MVP of the game.

ESPN rated Ware a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 center and No. 8 overall recruit in the nation in the 2022 class.