Fort Smith police ask for help in identifying robbery and homicide suspect

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department is asking for help in identifying the suspect and vehicle used in a robbery and homicide Friday night.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, released photos Monday taken from surveillance footage capturin the homicide in which Chanell Moore, 28, was shot and killed at about 10:14 p.m. Friday.

Mitchell said in a news release a witness whose vehicle the suspect reportedly fired at and hit also reported a dark SUV of unknown make and model parked at the side of Doug's Eastside Convenience at 9017 Rogers Ave. before the homicide there. Items were also taken from the store while the crime was being committed, although no specific details were released.

"We are asking any business owners in the area to review their camera footage between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. that evening," Mitchell said. "We also are asking anyone who lives in the area and has camera footage or anyone who was traveling through the area at or near those times to contact us at (479) 709-5000 and ask for the criminal investigations division."