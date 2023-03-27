Here’s a friendly little word game to tickle your brain, Arkansas





Let's play Obfuscation, a game with three parts:

1) I give you definitions of one common word. 2) You recognize that word. 3) You feel good about yourself.

Today's word contains five letters, including a consonant blend. Pupils of pronunciation might practice pronouncing this blend by reciting, "A bloke's back bike brake block broke."

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ To smash on the head; to bean.

◼️ The lead planner of an operation or joint.

◼️ Offal sometimes eaten with eggs.

◼️ In invertebrates, a part comparable in function to the portion of the vertebrate central nervous system that's continuous with the spinal cord through the foramen magnum and composed of neurons and supporting structures and that integrates sensory information in controlling autonomic function.

Our March 20 word was "bacon." I'll print today's answer April 3, but feel free to email if you can't wait.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



