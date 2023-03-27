Sharon Weston Broome, mayor-president of Baton Rouge, wrote on Twitter that she extends her "condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives" when their helicopter crashed into a sugarcane field.

Tomasz Kosowski, 44, of Tarpon Springs, Fla., was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the disappearance of a lawyer from a firm that represents former co-workers the plastic surgeon has been suing.

Mauricio Macri, former president of Argentina, told voters in a YouTube video that he "will not be a candidate in the next election" and expressed confidence that they "will choose the person who best represents us."

Seth Beavers, 33, of Mount Sterling, Ill., was jailed without bond on an attempted murder charge after Okaloosa County, Fla., sheriff's investigators say the former Navy rescue swimmer attacked a security guard and tried to drown him in a pool.

Ro Khanna, Democratic U.S. congressman of California, passed on a Senate run to succeed retiring Dianne Feinstein and said in a statement he looks "forward to fighting alongside [Rep.] Barbara Lee," whom he credits as "a personal hero and one of the reasons why I first ran for Congress at age 27 on an anti-war platform."

Barbara Ortiz Howard, a 70-year-old parishioner at the Cathedral of St. John's the Divine in Manhattan, said she felt the public apology for the Episcopal Diocese of New York's role in the slave trade "was powerful ... but this was a start."

Richard Strickland, Monroe County, Fla., airports director, said in a statement service was not interrupted at Key West International Airport when two Cuban migrants illegally landed a powered hang glider and "operations continue as normal."

Edward Williams, a white traffic officer who said he's been with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department for 21 years, claimed in a lawsuit that leaders encouraged officers to meet illegal ticket quotas by racially profiling drivers in neighborhoods of color.

Elijah Pierick, Republican state representative of Hawaii, was barred from participating in a parade honoring a Native Hawaiian prince after he posted an Instagram video encouraging parents to contact a middle school principal for displaying what he called "a LGBTQ flag."