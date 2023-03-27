Lamar Jackson Trade Request Sends Ravens Super Bowl Odds Tumbling

Not only does Lamar Jackson negotiate his contracts without an agent, he also handles all of his own social media. This morning, oddsmakers scrambled after Jackson posted a tweet in which he announced that he's asked the Ravens to trade him.
As a result, the odds of Baltimore winning the Super Bowl fell from opening at +1800 all the way to +2500 at many sportsbooks. The Ravens now own the same odds as the Lions, Dolphins, Chargers and Broncos. (The Ravens opened at SISB at +2500 the morning after Super Bowl LVII. Maybe someone has been eating breakfast with Lamar.)
It is hard to see Balitmore succeeding without its star signal-caller, who was the unanimous MVP in 2019. The offense is built around Jackson's unique mobility, and the Ravens rushed for the second-most yards in the league in 2022, behind only the Chicago Bears -- another team with a uniquely mobile QB. Baltimore has struggled to give their athletic QB receiving weapons, limiting his ability to take another step forward after his standout 2019 season. Since then, Jackson has 3,742 rushing yards coupled with a completion rate of 64%. For reference, that's not only the most rushing yards by a QB in that timespan, it's 1,300 more rushing yards than the second-most (Josh Allen) and also a higher completion percentage.
The Ravens have made it to the postseason four times since Jackson has been there, but they have not won their division. With the Bengals looking like a Super Bowl perennial contender under Joe Burrow, it's hard to see Baltimore doing it any time soon.
The Ravens have the 22nd pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft. We could see them make a trade up in order to try to grab Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who would fit their offensive scheme.
Jackson has struggled to remain completely healthy for the past two seasons, starting only 12 games in both 2021 and '22. His playing style could call into question his longevity and dependability for Baltimore, but another team should be happy to capitalize on this rift.
Keep your eye on the odds as a shift could indicate a trade partner for the Ravens. Any team that lands the 26-year-old former Heisman winner should get an instant boost -- especially if they already have a strong receiving corps in place (I'm looking at you, Tampa Bay).
Here are the current Siuper Bowl odds at SISB:
Kansas City Chiefs +550
San Francisco 49ers +750
Buffalo Bills +750
Philadelphia Eagles +800
Cincinnati Bengals +900
Dallas Cowboys +1400
New York Jets +1400
Los Angeles Chargers +2000
Detroit Lions +2500
Baltimore Ravens +2500
Miami Dolphins +2500
Jacksonville Jaguars +2500
Green Bay Packers +2800
Los Angeles Rams +3300
New Orleans Saints +3300
Denver Broncos +3300
Cleveland Browns +3300
Chicago Bears +4000
New York Giants +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
Carolina Panthers +5000
Pittsburgh Steelers +5000
New England Patriots +5000
Washington Commanders +6600
Tennessee Titans +6600
Seattle Seahawks +6600
Atlanta Falcons +6600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600
Houston Texans +10000
Indianapolis Colts +10000
Arizona Cardinals +10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.