Lamar Jackson Trade Request Sends Ravens Super Bowl Odds Tumbling

Not only does Lamar Jackson negotiate his contracts without an agent, he also handles all of his own social media. This morning, oddsmakers scrambled after Jackson posted a tweet in which he announced that he's asked the Ravens to trade him.

As a result, the odds of Baltimore winning the Super Bowl fell from opening at +1800 all the way to +2500 at many sportsbooks. The Ravens now own the same odds as the Lions, Dolphins, Chargers and Broncos. (The Ravens opened at SISB at +2500 the morning after Super Bowl LVII. Maybe someone has been eating breakfast with Lamar.)

It is hard to see Balitmore succeeding without its star signal-caller, who was the unanimous MVP in 2019. The offense is built around Jackson's unique mobility, and the Ravens rushed for the second-most yards in the league in 2022, behind only the Chicago Bears -- another team with a uniquely mobile QB. Baltimore has struggled to give their athletic QB receiving weapons, limiting his ability to take another step forward after his standout 2019 season. Since then, Jackson has 3,742 rushing yards coupled with a completion rate of 64%. For reference, that's not only the most rushing yards by a QB in that timespan, it's 1,300 more rushing yards than the second-most (Josh Allen) and also a higher completion percentage.

The Ravens have made it to the postseason four times since Jackson has been there, but they have not won their division. With the Bengals looking like a Super Bowl perennial contender under Joe Burrow, it's hard to see Baltimore doing it any time soon.

The Ravens have the 22nd pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft. We could see them make a trade up in order to try to grab Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who would fit their offensive scheme.

Jackson has struggled to remain completely healthy for the past two seasons, starting only 12 games in both 2021 and '22. His playing style could call into question his longevity and dependability for Baltimore, but another team should be happy to capitalize on this rift.

Keep your eye on the odds as a shift could indicate a trade partner for the Ravens. Any team that lands the 26-year-old former Heisman winner should get an instant boost -- especially if they already have a strong receiving corps in place (I'm looking at you, Tampa Bay).

Here are the current Siuper Bowl odds at SISB:

Kansas City Chiefs +550

San Francisco 49ers +750

Buffalo Bills +750

Philadelphia Eagles +800

Cincinnati Bengals +900

Dallas Cowboys +1400

New York Jets +1400

Los Angeles Chargers +2000

Detroit Lions +2500

Baltimore Ravens +2500

Miami Dolphins +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars +2500

Green Bay Packers +2800

Los Angeles Rams +3300

New Orleans Saints +3300

Denver Broncos +3300

Cleveland Browns +3300

Chicago Bears +4000

New York Giants +4000

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

Minnesota Vikings +4000

Carolina Panthers +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers +5000

New England Patriots +5000

Washington Commanders +6600

Tennessee Titans +6600

Seattle Seahawks +6600

Atlanta Falcons +6600

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6600

Houston Texans +10000

Indianapolis Colts +10000

Arizona Cardinals +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.