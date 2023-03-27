Legislation aims to help water ratepayers

HOT SPRINGS — Hot Springs had hoped to phase in its latest water rate increase over a number of years, but state code required ratepayers to absorb the full shock within a year.

The timeline is one of the more unpopular provisions of the Oversight of Retail Water Providers Act, or Act 605 of 2021, drawing opposition from municipal water utilities that need to raise rates to finance capital improvements.

It required the $4 a month increase in residential base rates for resident customers the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted last year to go into full effect by November.

Rate increases have to be fully implemented within one year of the rate study that recommended them. Increases of 50% or more can be phased in over two years. The rate structure the city board adopted in 2017 was phased in over a number of years, raising the minimum charge for resident customers $8.39 compared to the 2017 rate.

Residential customers outside the city saw their cost for the first 1,000 gallons of usage rise $12.59 over five years.

Those increases are servicing the $109 million bond issue the city board authorized in June 2020 for the Lake Ouachita water supply project. The $4 increase, or $6 for residential customers outside the city, is servicing $45 million in additional debt the board authorized in November to cover cost overruns on the project.

“There’s a municipality in my district doing substantial upgrades,” state Rep. John Maddox, R-Mena, told the House City, County and Local Affairs Committee earlier this month. “That cost to the consumer was going to be a massive cost over two years.” The committee advanced Maddox’s House Bill 1515, which allows municipal providers to disregard the one-year implementation schedule. The full House passed the bill on a 93-0 vote.

“It will still be painful, but it won’t be as bad for our consumers,” Maddox said of rate increases that are phased in over a number of years.

He filed a bill in January that sought to repeal Act 605 in its entirety.

“That started a conversation,” he told the committee. “The more that I researched, and the more that I learned, I learned there was a lot of good things in Act 605.” Most water systems’ rate-making wasn’t subject to review prior to Act 605. Only the investor-owned Pine Bluff water utility fell under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission, the governor-appointed panel that regulates public utilities.



