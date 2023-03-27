"Creed III" star Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said. An attorney for the actor said Saturday there's evidence that he is "entirely innocent." New York City police said Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded about 10 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call in a Manhattan apartment. "The victim informed police she was assaulted," a police spokesman said in a statement. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors was arraigned Sunday on a complaint involving misdemeanor charges for assault and aggravated harassment, the Manhattan district attorney's office said. A judge ordered Majors released on his own recognizance Saturday night with a limited order of protection. He was scheduled to appear in court May 8. Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for Majors, said Sunday there was evidence clearing her client, including "video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others ... and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations." An email seeking additional comment from police based on Chaudhry's assertions was not immediately returned Sunday. In the meantime, the U.S. Army suspended its TV ad campaign featuring Majors. "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete," the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said Sunday in a statement.

Ye, the 45-year-old rapper formerly named Kanye West, revealed Friday that Jonah Hill's performance in the 2012 film "21 Jump Street" "made me like Jewish people again." "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Jonah Hill. I love you." Several of Ye's social media accounts were previously locked or suspended and he was dropped by several major brands, including Adidas, over a series of antisemitic posts.