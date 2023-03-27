GOLF

Boutier tops Hall in playoff

Celine Boutier beat Georgia Hall with a birdie on the first playoff hole Sunday to win the LPGA Drive on Championship in Gold Canyon, Ariz. Boutier forced a playoff by making a testy birdie putt at the par-5 18th to close out a 4-under 68, matching Hall (65) at 20-under 268 in the LPGA's first full-field event of the season. Playing the 18th hole again, neither golfer found the green with their second shot of the playoff. Boutier, chipping from nearly the same spot as she did in regulation short and right of the green, pitched to about 4 feet. Meanwhile, Hall hit her second shot into a greenside bunker, blasted beyond the hole and failed to convert her birdie effort. That set the stage for Boutier's winning birdie putt. With the victory, the 29-year-old Boutier claimed her third LPGA victory and became the winningest French player on tour, moving past Patricia Meunier-Lebouc and Anne-Marie Palli. She had previously won the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open and 2021 ShopRite Classic. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis finished with a 5-under 67 on Sunday and in a tie for seventh with a 16-under 272. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) completed the tournament at 11-under 277.

Wallace first in Punta Cana

Matt Wallace of England was hugging his caddie again Sunday, not to make good from an argument but to celebrate his first PGA Tour title at the Corales Punta Cana Championship. Wallace ran off four consecutive birdies down the stretch on the Corales course at Punta Cana and closed with two solid pars for a 6-under 66. He was on the putting green when Nicolai Hojgaard, the 22-year-old from Denmark playing on a sponsor exemption, had a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th that would have forced a playoff. The putt just missed on the low side, giving the Dane a 68. Wallace, already a four-time winner on the European tour, finished at 19-under 269 in winning in his 80th career start on the PGA Tour. The victory doesn't get the Englishman into the Masters because it was held opposite the WGC-Match Play in Texas. But he is set for the PGA Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions next year at Kapalua. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for 13th. Cook shot a 67 on Sunday and finished at 12-under 276.

Bachem wins 1st Euro title

Nick Bachem pulled clear of the field with a faultless final-round 64 to win the Jonsson Workwear Open by four shots Sunday for his first European tour title. The German carded eight birdies, four on the front nine and four on the back, to go to 24 under par overall and leave his challengers behind at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg. South Africans Hennie du Plessis and Zander Lombard tied for second on 20 under, with Lombard racing up the leaderboard with a 7-under 65. The 23-year-old Bachem led at the halfway stage in Johannesburg but lost that advantage to compatriot Alexander Knappe in the third round and started Sunday one shot behind. He hit the ground running in the final round, making four birdies in his first six holes. By the time he made his seventh birdie of the round at No. 14 he had opened a five-shot lead over his challengers.

BASEBALL

Braves' Wright put on IL

The Atlanta Braves will open the season with two rookie left-handers in their rotation while giving right-hander Kyle Wright more time to prepare for his first start. Wright was told Sunday he would start the season on the 15-day injured list. He was the only 20-game winner in the majors last season but had a slow start this spring after getting a cortisone shot in January to address a shoulder issue. Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd, who each have impressed the team this spring while competing for what was believed to have been one spot in the rotation, were told Sunday they will open the season with the team. The Braves optioned Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 14 to clear the path for Shuster and Dodd. Shuster, 24, was Atlanta's first-round draft pick in 2020. He is expected to start in the Braves' third game at Washington on April 2. Dodd is expected to take the No. 5 spot in the rotation and start on April 4 at St. Louis.

HORSE RACING

Anti-doping program begins

Horse racing's efforts to clean up the sport and level the playing field take another step forward today with the launch of a new anti-doping program. It's an attempt to centralize the drug testing of racehorses and manage the results, as well as dole out uniform penalties to horses and trainers instead of the current patchwork rules that vary from state to state. The Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) was created by the federal government nearly three years ago. It has two programs: racetrack safety, which went into effect in July, and anti-doping and medication control. Seven of the biggest racing states -- Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania, as well as Will Rogers Downs in Oklahoma -- will continue to use their current staff to collect samples.

TENNIS

Andreescu advances

Bianca Andreescu of Canada -- the 2019 U.S. Open champion -- beat 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday. Andreescu advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the third time. She had seven aces to Kenin's one and double-faulted only once as she won the third consecutive matchup between the Grand Slam champions. Andreescu converted all three of her break opportunities. On the men's side, Americans Tommy Paul and No. 10 Taylor Fritz advanced in straight sets. Paul beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 7-5, helped by eight aces. Fokina had six double-faults. Fritz defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 6-4. Shapovalov had seven double-faults.

SOCCER

Conte leaving English club

Antonio Conte has left his position as Tottenham manager by mutual consent, the Premier League club said Sunday. The Italian's assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been appointed acting head coach for the rest of the season. The announcement comes just over a week after Conte delivered a post-match rant in which he accused the team's players of being "selfish" and also took aim at the club's ownership. Conte was in charge of Tottenham for 16 months but was unable to end its trophy drought stretching back to 2008.