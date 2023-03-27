Other Days

100 years ago

March 27, 1923

More than 600 copies of the Bible will be placed in Little Rock hotel rooms during the next few days by The Gideons, the Christian commercial travelers' association of America, according to Louis H. Griffin of Chicago, national field secretary of the society, who is in Little Rock preparing for the state convention of the organization, to be held here April 14 and 15.

50 years ago

March 27, 1973

A $6 million appropriation to provide free textbooks for public high school students cleared the House of Representatives Monday. The appropriation bill (HB 914) is sponsored by the Joint Budge Committee. The appropriation would be funded from the state revenue surplus. The bill now goes to the Senate. Both houses approved an administration bill -- now Act 5 of 1973 -- authorizing free textbooks for students in grades nine through 12. Until now, the state has provided free textbooks only for students in grades one through eight.

25 years ago

March 27, 1998

Soccer fields, golf courses, tennis courts and community centers in North Little Rock need almost $6 million worth of upkeep and upgrades, but the Parks and Recreation Commission doesn't have the money. Even if the commission reduces those projected spending needs to $4 million, the bill paying off the bond would be $400,000 a year for 15 years, an impossible figure for the park budget, Interim Parks Director Hugh Earnest told the commission Thursday. "We can't do $400,000 a year," Earnest told commissioners gathered to discuss the city's future recreation needs. "With $200,000 a year, we can make it, but come budget time, decision-making will be grim and hard." The commission agreed to ask the City Council to help pay for such improvements as a new swimming pool at Glenview Community Center and more soccer fields for area youths.

10 years ago

March 27, 2013

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved contracts for its Prevention, Intervention and Treatment programs Tuesday, awarding about $2.5 million to more than a dozen agencies and nonprofits. The contracts will fund after-school programs and programs for at-risk youth at targeted sites all over the city. City directors debated the contracts, the city's funding structure for the programs and the accountability of those programs for almost an hour before agreeing to shorten the contracts and approve them. The board also agreed to talk about a master planning process for youth services at a board retreat planned next month.