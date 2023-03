Little Rock Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 4700 Fairly Dr., according to a tweet Monday from the department.

Officers discovered one deceased victim on the scene after they responded to a call for shots fired around 4 p.m. Monday.

Additional information including the victim's age and identity are not available at this time.

Police are asking those traveling in the area to have alternate plans due to traffic delays while they process the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.