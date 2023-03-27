Pulaski County Special School District board to pay desegregation attorneys' fees, faces more costs for Mills High renovations

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District on Monday authorized payment of $38,002.50 in fees and costs to a legal team that represents Black students in an ongoing federal school desegregation lawsuit.

The board voted 5-0 for the payment at a meeting in which Curtis Johnson, the district’s executive director of operations, reported that recent 40% to 50% increases in national construction costs may result in a $35 million shortfall in the money needed to cover what were supposed to be $80 million in upcoming district projects, including the federal court-approved expansion of Mills University Studies High.

“We’re trying to figure out what our next steps are, “Johnson said. “I’ll bring that to you once we get guaranteed maximum prices” for the projects.

Board members took no action on the construction report other than to say that a later work session will be necessary to explore options for the construction as well as for meeting other costs, such as teacher salaries.

