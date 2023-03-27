Razorbacks fall in coaches poll after losses at No. 1 LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell three places in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday following a series loss at top-ranked LSU.

Coaches ranked the Razorbacks sixth in the latest poll. Arkansas (20-4, 4-2 SEC) lost twice to LSU on Saturday after winning the series opener.

It is the 82nd consecutive coaches poll to include the Razorbacks, dating to 2017. They have been ranked in the top 10 in 37 of the last 38 polls.

LSU (21-3, 4-2) has been ranked No. 1 all season. The Tigers received 28 of 31 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

Second-ranked Wake Forest received two first-place votes and eighth-ranked South Carolina received one first-place vote.

The SEC has eight teams ranked in this week’s poll. In addition to LSU, Arkansas and South Carolina, the conference is represented by Florida (3), Vanderbilt (4), Tennessee (9), Kentucky (17) and Ole Miss (25).

Texas A&M, Missouri and Alabama fell out of the poll this week. The Crimson Tide, who were ranked 25th last week, are scheduled to begin a three-game series at Arkansas on Friday.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 27

1. LSU (21-3)

2. Wake Forest (22-3)

3. Florida (22-4)

4. Vanderbilt (19-5)

5. Virginia (22-2)

6. Arkansas (20-4)

7. Stanford (15-5)

8. South Carolina (23-2)

9. Tennessee (19-6)

10. East Carolina (19-5)

11. Louisville (19-4)

12. UCLA (16-5)

13. Oklahoma State (20-5)

14. North Carolina (18-6)

15. Campbell (19-3)

16. Boston College (17-5)

17. Kentucky (21-3)

18. Florida Gulf Coast (21-4)

19. Texas (18-7)

20. Connecticut (16-5)

21. Texas Tech (18-7)

22. Iowa (19-3)

23. Miami (15-9)

24. UC Santa Barbara (16-4)

25. Ole Miss (15-9)

Dropped Out: Texas A&M (18), Missouri (21), North Carolina State (24), Alabama (25)