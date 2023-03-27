Rev. Jesse Turner honored, speaks at National Press Club





The Rev. Jesse Turner of Pine Bluff was honored by the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission, becoming the first Pine Bluff resident to speak at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

The 400 Years of African American History Commission Act was signed into law Jan. 8, 2018, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Africans in the English colonies at Point Comfort, Va., in 1619.

The commission is devoted to highlighting the contributions made by African Americans throughout history in all spheres of life, including fields such as medicine, the arts, politics, sports, science, and business. They accomplish this goal through three means: education, community engagement, and honoring African American community leaders.

On March 10, the 400 Years of African American History Federal Commission invited Turner to speak at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

This honor comes as no surprise as Turner has long served as a trailblazer and force of change in Pine Bluff. He is the executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc., president of Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance, and pastor of the Elm Grove Baptist Church, the oldest African American Baptist Church in Arkansas.

He has also partnered with the PEN OR PENCIL Initiative of the National Alliance of Faith and Justice for a number of years.

The PEN OR PENCIL Initiative is a culturally-based academic and mentoring enhancement curriculum aimed at helping African American youth to choose a pathway to higher education (PENCIL) rather than one that leads to the penitentiary (PEN.)

At the National Press Club, Turner addressed members of the Ministerial Alliance along with his PEN OR PENCIL collaborators.

"Faith-based mentors have made an impact on violence and negative behaviors on school campuses," Turner said in his speech. "However, to sustain the success, faith-based mentors must remain visible at least one hour one day a week. The success of Pastors on Patrol revolves around three Cs. They are courage, commitment and consistency."

He also went on to say, "When deployed, the method is a proven and effective tool for reducing violence and negative behaviors, in some cases by 33%. Working as a team, Pastors on Patrol has demonstrated that success can happen and even greater success is possible when courage, commitment, consistency is built on Christ as our foundation."

In January 2022, National Mentoring Month, Pastors on Patrol formally launched in Pine Bluff to support violence reduction through mentoring. Pastors are deployed on school campuses and provide assistance such as walking the halls, having a presence in the cafeteria, bus stop patrols when requested, and periodically provide snacks for teachers, according to a previous article in The Commercial.

According to Turner, the impact of the Ministerial Alliance Pastors can be seen throughout the U.S. as school officials from around the nation have shown interest in their work. Queen Sugar, a drama television show produced by Oprah Winfrey, has also portrayed Pastors on Patrol in one of their episodes.

This article is among features at explorepinebluff.com, a program of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Sources: www.KATV.com -- Pine Bluff man speaks at National Press Club in Washington, DC; www.NWAOnline.com -- Pine Bluff vote activist, mentor Turner talks to National Press Club; www.ExplorePineBluff.com -- Celebrating Rev. Jesse Turner; www.400yaahc.gov. Image Credit: Pine Bluff Commercial.

Ninfa O. Barnard wrote this article for explorepinebluff.com.



