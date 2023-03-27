Son of ex-governor Hutchinson formally charged in connection with January arrest

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County prosecutors have filed formal charges against a son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in connection with his January arrest.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated second offense and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

He is accused of possessing a usable amount but less than 2 grams of cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance, according to court documents.

His arrest stems from a traffic stop Jan. 16.

A Benton County sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle westbound on Southwest 14th Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. The car was traveling 71 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the affidavit.

The deputy stopped the vehicle on Been Road and Hutchinson was identified as the driver, according to the affidavit. The deputy described Hutchinson's eyes as bloodshot and watery and said he smelled alcohol on Hutchinson's breath.

The deputy did field sobriety tests on Hutchinson and believed Hutchinson was under the influence of alcohol to such a degree his reactions, motor skills and judgment were substantially altered, the affidavit states.

Hutchinson was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The deputy searched Hutchinson and found a clear plastic bag with a white, powdery substance in his right jacket pocket; the substance tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

The deputy also found a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun in the car's center console, the affidavit states

Hutchinson was also arrested in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, but prosecutors did not file a formal charge related to the gun.

Hutchinson, who is free on $50,000 bond, is scheduled to appear in court on April 11 for his arraignment.

Hutchinson's father served as Arkansas' governor from 2015 until January. The former governor has said he plans to decide next month on whether to run for president in the 2024 election.